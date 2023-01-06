Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Snow causing residual delays for Metro Transit
Metro Transit continues to recover from last week’s heavy snowfall. Service has mostly returned to normal, but there are still delays for some buses and light rail trains. Friday night, long delays were reported on both the Green and Blue lines in downtown Minneapolis. Spokesperson Drew Kerr said most of the problems are due to the switches used to move trains between tracks.
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol offers tips on ice and snow safety
SPRING PARK, Minn. — As people flock to lakes and rivers across the state, Deputy Sheriff Mathias Weinzierl with Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol, issued a warning to those heading out on the water for winter fun. "We're getting a decent amount of ice, but on top of...
ccxmedia.org
DNR: Beware of Ice Covered with Snow
The Minnesota DNR and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office say ice is never safe. One angler at Medicine Lake said he measured 11 inches of ice thickness, but adds there’s a lot of messy slush on the ice right now. “The last time I was out there, there was...
How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter
NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds
MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
Hwy. 62 westbound closing in Edina this weekend to repair damaged bridge
Highway 62 will be closed westbound in Edina this weekend as Minnesota Department of Transportation workers fix a pedestrian bridge two trucks struck last summer. MnDOT says westbound traffic will be shut down between France Avenue and Hwy 100 from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. A commercial truck...
Heavy snowfall brings a new problem for cities: Where do they put it all?
Even Minneapolis’s top director in charge of plowing says it’s a lot. With our season total to an already impressive 48 inches, officials with the City of Minneapolis are challenged to find places to put all of the snow.
KNOX News Radio
Vehicle crashed through ice in MN
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Friday, January 6th 2023 at 10:11 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned that a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with a snowplow was operating on a roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a male, age 19 of Buffalo MN, was able to escape the vehicle without injury. Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.
Metro area businesses announce weather-related closures to keep employees, customers safe
HOPKINS, Minn. — As a foot or more of snow piles up across the metro, businesses like Amy's Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins put out a message on Facebook for customers, saying it was closing early due to weather. "We're supposed to be open until 6 p.m., but because of...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Drive-by shooting on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis leaves 1 man hurt, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was hurt early Sunday morning when a vehicle fired several rounds at another vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.Police say it happened at about 2:17 a.m. in the interstate's HOV lane. A vehicle pulled up alongside another vehicle, which had four men inside, and started shooting.The vehicle that was shot at then "swerved into a snow embankment," police say. The gunshot victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and is expected to survive.No arrests have been made. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
From snow blower repair to snow tire service, here's what's in hot demand right now
MINNEAPOLIS — On the surface, Jerry's Do It Best Hardware in Edina has weathered the winter storm shopping onslaught well. Pallets of salt and ice melt still line the entrance, and shelves are still full of shovels and ice scrapers of all sizes. But dig a little deeper and...
Person hospitalized after Monday morning house fire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — A fire in Minneapolis early Monday morning sent one person to the hospital and left their home uninhabitable. Officials said fire crews were called to a fire at a one-and-a-half-story home in the 2200 block of 45th Avenue North just after 2:30 a.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived at the house in the Victory neighborhood, they found heavy black smoke and fire on one side of the home.
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!
Following the heavy snow the Twin Cities saw over the last couple of days amounting to a whopping 15.0" of snow officially at the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport, the Minnesota State Fire Marshall and Minnesota Department of Public Safety want to remind everyone also to clear out their fire hydrants while they clear their driveways and sidewalks.
ccxmedia.org
Record Breaker: 14.8” Largest January Snowstorm in Northwest Suburbs
This week’s storm was indeed “the big one.” In fact, it turned out to be a record for a January snow event in the northwest suburbs. When the snow stopped falling early Thursday, this week’s storm produced 14.8 inches of snow, as measured in New Hope and reported to the National Weather Service.
Restore Hyper Wellness center opens in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. — There's been a movement in health and wellness toward specialized services like cryotherapy, infrared saunas and IV drip therapy, and boutique wellness centers that offer singular services have been popping up all over the country. But a new health and specialist services center in Minnetonka offers...
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Winter weather conditions across the state have continued to cause widespread traffic delays, flight disruptions, vehicle crashes and spinouts Wednesday as snow continues to fall across the state. Wednesday morning, Minneapolis and St. Paul both issued snow emergencies, which go into effect at 9 p.m....
umn.edu
Could above average snowfall provide drought relief in Minnesota?
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL (01/06/2023) — Though some homeowners and commuters in Minnesota consider heavy snowfall an inconvenience, many are hoping this season’s above average snow totals will provide drought relief in many parts of the state, after difficult years in 2021 and 2022. Jeff Strock, a professor at the...
Glenwood City Schools cancels classes after threatening email sent to students, staff
A school district in western Wisconsin canceled classes Friday after a threat was emailed to students and staff. The Glenwood City School District announced on Facebook that all classes and school activities would be canceled out of "extreme caution." The Glenwood City Police Department confirmed that a threat was emailed...
Fire destroys home in Minneapolis' Standish neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS – A home has been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Sunday in south Minneapolis.Fire officials say crews were called to the fire in the 4 p.m. hour on the 3800 block of 26th Avenue South, in the Standish neighborhood.No one was hurt, but officials say some house pets are missing. The fire is still under investigation.
