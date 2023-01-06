PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested three suspects after they recklessly drove through Portland at speeds reaching 100 mph late Friday night. Police say at 11:15 p.m., an officer from East Precinct saw a black 2006 BMW 750 driving erratically and speeding near Southeast Division Street, under I-205. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away as he merged onto I-205 northbound. Officials say the officer did not pursue it.

