KATU.com
Portland Fire tracks down source of smoke billowing from vents near Hawthorne Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — After responding to several calls of smoke coming from vent holes near the Willamette River, Portland Fire & Rescue helped PGE and ODOT find the source of the smoke. “Where there is smoke, there is fire. but the discovery of the seat of the fire is...
KATU.com
3 Vancouver residents seek temporary housing following small apartment fire Saturday
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Fire battled a small apartment fire Saturday evening, leaving a handful of people to find temporary housing. Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, crews arrived to find fire coming from a middle apartment in a complex located in the 11300 block of Southeast 10th Street. Crews...
KATU.com
Mental health issue brings police presence near Columbia River High School
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A large law enforcement contingent was dispatched to an area near Columbia River High School on the report of a person dealing with a mental health issue. Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call and say a gunshot was also reportedly fired by the person in crisis.
KATU.com
30 cats die in Silverton house fire, officials say an electrical issue is to blame
SILVERTON, Ore. — 30 cats were killed Saturday in a house fire in Silverton. One of the occupants ran the Silverton Cat Rescue and officials say the felines were likely killed by the smoke and heat. Silverton Fire District responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to a report of a...
KATU.com
Urgent care clinics make changes to meet demand
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at AFC tell KATU over the last few weeks, they watched a steady stream of people walk out of emergency waiting rooms at locations like OHSU, Providence, and Kaiser, and into urgent care clinics. "The local emergency departments are overwhelmed. They’ve got all of the...
KATU.com
2 found dead on boat in Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people found dead on a boat in the Columbia River on Friday. Deputies and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports of two unresponsive adults on board shortly before 8 p.m. The boat was located...
KATU.com
Driver strikes, kills pedestrian on Southeast Division
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a woman in Southeast Portland on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Southeast 168th Avenue and Division Street. The woman died at the scene. Police said the driver stayed at the crash...
KATU.com
Crash in Hillsboro sends one person to the hospital
HILLSBORO, Ore. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash along Southeast River Road on Friday evening, Hillsboro Fire said. The crash was reported at about 4:40 p.m. near the Southeast 24th Avenue intersection with River Road. First responders had to extricate someone from one of...
KATU.com
Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
KATU.com
One injured in shooting outside basketball game at Portland's Franklin High School
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting outside of a basketball game at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland left one person with a "possible bullet graze wound," police officials said. The shooting was reported at about 7:40 p.m. outside the school at 5405 Southeast Woodward Street. A juvenile suffered a...
KATU.com
Suspect arrested after dangerous high-speed car chase through SE Portland
A man was arrested after going on a dangerous high-speed car chase through various SE neighborhoods on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 10:36 p.m., a PPB East Precinct officer was in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street when they took note of a black Dodge Charger with no license plates, traveling southbound on Southeast 122nd Avenue at a high speed.
KATU.com
Driver dies in the hospital weeks after crash in SE Portland
An 18-year-old driver who was seriously injured in a crash in Southeast Portland in mid-December has died in the hospital, police officials said. Christopher Rios, 18, of Portland died in the hospital on January 1. Rios was injured in a crash on December 17 at about 8:50 a.m. near the...
KATU.com
Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
KATU.com
Portland Police arrest three on reckless driving charges; 3 illegal guns seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested three suspects after they recklessly drove through Portland at speeds reaching 100 mph late Friday night. Police say at 11:15 p.m., an officer from East Precinct saw a black 2006 BMW 750 driving erratically and speeding near Southeast Division Street, under I-205. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away as he merged onto I-205 northbound. Officials say the officer did not pursue it.
