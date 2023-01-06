ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Mental health issue brings police presence near Columbia River High School

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A large law enforcement contingent was dispatched to an area near Columbia River High School on the report of a person dealing with a mental health issue. Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call and say a gunshot was also reportedly fired by the person in crisis.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Urgent care clinics make changes to meet demand

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at AFC tell KATU over the last few weeks, they watched a steady stream of people walk out of emergency waiting rooms at locations like OHSU, Providence, and Kaiser, and into urgent care clinics. "The local emergency departments are overwhelmed. They’ve got all of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

2 found dead on boat in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people found dead on a boat in the Columbia River on Friday. Deputies and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports of two unresponsive adults on board shortly before 8 p.m. The boat was located...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Driver strikes, kills pedestrian on Southeast Division

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a woman in Southeast Portland on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Southeast 168th Avenue and Division Street. The woman died at the scene. Police said the driver stayed at the crash...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash in Hillsboro sends one person to the hospital

HILLSBORO, Ore. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash along Southeast River Road on Friday evening, Hillsboro Fire said. The crash was reported at about 4:40 p.m. near the Southeast 24th Avenue intersection with River Road. First responders had to extricate someone from one of...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

Suspect arrested after dangerous high-speed car chase through SE Portland

A man was arrested after going on a dangerous high-speed car chase through various SE neighborhoods on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 10:36 p.m., a PPB East Precinct officer was in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street when they took note of a black Dodge Charger with no license plates, traveling southbound on Southeast 122nd Avenue at a high speed.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Driver dies in the hospital weeks after crash in SE Portland

An 18-year-old driver who was seriously injured in a crash in Southeast Portland in mid-December has died in the hospital, police officials said. Christopher Rios, 18, of Portland died in the hospital on January 1. Rios was injured in a crash on December 17 at about 8:50 a.m. near the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police arrest three on reckless driving charges; 3 illegal guns seized

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested three suspects after they recklessly drove through Portland at speeds reaching 100 mph late Friday night. Police say at 11:15 p.m., an officer from East Precinct saw a black 2006 BMW 750 driving erratically and speeding near Southeast Division Street, under I-205. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away as he merged onto I-205 northbound. Officials say the officer did not pursue it.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy