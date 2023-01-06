Law enforcement and emergency response agencies take 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to storm fallout.

More heavy rain is set to hit the low-lying areas of Santa Cruz County this week. In Watsonville, memories are still fresh for many of the ruinous floods of 1995, which brought about two deaths and almost $100 million in damages, due to a breach in the aging system of levees on the river. More flooding followed in 1997 and 1998, and the levees almost failed again in 2017.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO