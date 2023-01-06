ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teams that should trade up with the Bears for Bryce Young

The Chicago Bears clinched the No.1 overall pick. With Alabama quarterback Bryce Young expected to be the top draft pick, several teams will call Chicago about trading up to No. 1. By losing to Minnesota and Houston beating Indianapolis, the Chicago Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the...
3 dark horse trade candidates for the Milwaukee Bucks before 2023 deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and all eyes are on the Milwaukee Bucks following a rough stretch recently. Though the Bucks certainly are not in panic mode, the team could certainly make some tweaks to its roster to upgrade in certain aspects. When it comes to potential candidates, the two recurring names are Jae Crowder and Bojan Bogdanovic. Both have been linked to the Bucks recently, and it would not be surprising to see the team acquire one of the two. While either of those two would be good additions to the roster, the Bucks could have some other targets in mind that come out of nowhere. With that said, let us look at three potential dark horse trade targets.
Chicago Bears: 5 early trades involving number 1 pick

Entering Sunday, the Chicago Bears were still sitting comfortably in that second overall spot in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, there was a slight chance they could move up. All they needed was for the Houston Texans to beat the Indianapolis Colts and lose to the Minnesota Vikings themselves. Late...
Eagles news: New benchmarks are set both obvious and unknown

With the existence of NFL Next Gen Stats, Pro Football Focus, and other numbers-obsessed publications (like our own), it can be a difficult task to stay on top of all of the statistical data. Terms like ‘overwhelming’ come to mind. These days, it feels like the 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles are setting a record of some sort weekly, whether that be a franchise mark they’re eclipsing or an NFL record that no one knew existed.
