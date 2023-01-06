The 2023 NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and all eyes are on the Milwaukee Bucks following a rough stretch recently. Though the Bucks certainly are not in panic mode, the team could certainly make some tweaks to its roster to upgrade in certain aspects. When it comes to potential candidates, the two recurring names are Jae Crowder and Bojan Bogdanovic. Both have been linked to the Bucks recently, and it would not be surprising to see the team acquire one of the two. While either of those two would be good additions to the roster, the Bucks could have some other targets in mind that come out of nowhere. With that said, let us look at three potential dark horse trade targets.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 52 MINUTES AGO