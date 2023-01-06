Read full article on original website
GuyandPat Howard
3d ago
Proved it never happened. What a screwed up judge. Doesn't he watch TV? I bet he's a Democrat .
Reply
12
Susan Zimmerman
2d ago
all bs there was no riot San Fran stinky Nan and that mayor of DC set it all up
Reply
15
Linda Shafer
1d ago
Weren't they all peaceful tourists visiting the Capital on January 6th?Trump said it was a love fest, everything was all made up by the media. Trump is already saying he will pardon anyone who went to jail over it.Guess it was all a figment of our imaginations!!What a total joke!!!!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
Woman knocked out over divorce papers
Williamsport, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he punched a woman in the back of the head, knocking her out in the process. Tyrone Anthony Frazier apparently wasn’t happy over divorce papers and reacted by striking the woman on the night of Dec. 28, police said. She contacted Williamsport Police after regaining consciousness inside the home near the 2500 block of W. 4th Street. The 32-year-old...
Gillett man sentenced in connection to August 2022 assault
GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – A Gillett man has been sentenced in connection to a shocking assault in early August 2022, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Jason Pangburn, 33, was sentenced to four days to 12 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a 2nd-degree misdemeanor charge of Simple Assault. The sentence follows accusations […]
State College
This Pa. County Is About to Start a Hand Recount of Its 2020 Presidential Election Results
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election,...
Inmate throws coffee in lieutenant's face, charged with assault
Muncy, Pa. — A woman at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was recently charged with aggravated assault for throwing coffee in the face of a lieutenant and biting a second staff member. Sheila Lee Ramos, 37, now faces felony aggravated assault charges and summary harassment for the incident that occurred on Oct. 11. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville says Ramos asked to talk with the lieutenant...
Argument leads to man's arrest
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband punched his wife in the head multiple times during a fight after she slapped him, police say. Thomas M. Zurewich, 55, allegedly admitted he and his wife had gotten into an argument on Dec. 23 in their home on East Tenth Street before she called 911. The dispatcher told police they could hear a fight in the background before a male voice said, 'You don't need help. You beat up on me." ...
Towanda man sentenced for August money theft
TOWANDA TWP. Pa., (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced to serve inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility after a theft incident in August of 2022. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Damian Wells has been sentenced to 10 to 23 months and restitution of $1,300. The sentencing follows an incident […]
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Sunbury
Are you finding for a complete list of hotel in the Sunbury range? In this page, I’ll discuss some list top quality hotel details, that are placed in the Sunbury. You will get a approximate people ratings, details area, Website Link details, Hotline, and also a direction link from your home. All details has been collected from these hotel ‘, official page.
Involuntary commitment sought for woman charged in Pa. man’s killing
DANVILLE – Involuntary commitment to a mental facility for inpatient treatment is sought for a Montour County homicide suspect. A Feb. 1 court hearing has been scheduled on the petition of Montour County District Attorney Angela L. Mattis for Kathleen Susan Reed, 39, Pembroke Pines, Florida, who has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
Suspects linked to Kingston fatal shooting waive hearings
WILKES-BARRE — Two men charged for their alleged roles in a fatal shooting in Kingston last year waived their rights to a preliminary he
Shots fired in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, they found a...
Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
WOLF
Former Luzerne Co. Chief Public Defender weighs in on Kohberger case
(WOLF) — Al Flora, former Luzerne County Chief Public Defender, is no stranger to high-level cases. He spoke with us earlier Thursday afternoon to give some insight. Flora says that the gag order Judge Megan Marshall put in place is due to the large amount of publicity the Kohberger case has been getting.
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
A celebration of love in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wedding of a different kind inside Laurel Run Primitive Methodist Church for 85-year-old Carol Bawiec and 89-Year-Old Lee Harshbarger, a couple who has finally decided to tie the knot after 27 years together. The bride was given away by her great-grandchildren. "I...
wkok.com
Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
Towanda man sentenced for beating woman, killing & burning her dog
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man accused of beating a woman enough to send her to the hospital with serious injuries and brutally killing her dog is headed to prison for decades, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Kevin Jara Sanchez was sentenced on Jan. 5, 2023 after pleading guilty to felony counts of […]
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
