Read full article on original website
Related
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
Millions of Netflix users warned they’ll have to pay extra if caught doing popular trick ‘next year’
NETFLIX has been threatening for a while to end password sharing and it looks like the crackdown will properly start as soon as next year. It's thought more than 100million users watch the popular streaming service with an account that doesn't belong to them. And after a tough year of...
brytfmonline.com
Android alert: Malware steals WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram messages
The Android operating system is desirable because of its openness and wide variety of free apps in its content store. No, and despite the fact that the attack vector in this case is not the Play Store, this opening makes it a tempting target for miscreants, a reality exacerbated by its worldwide user base, potential targets.
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers
It will reportedly only allow those who live in the same household to share an account. Sources say the company may off a plan that charges a few extra bucks a month to add an additional household.
The top Facebook Marketplace scams and how to avoid them
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Millions of users buy and sell goods on Facebook's e-commerce platform every month. It's free, simple to use, and an attractive option to get rid of unnecessary Christmas gifts and other items. While the overall shopping experience on Facebook Marketplace is seamless, you should be aware of growing scams on the platform.
brytfmonline.com
WhatsApp will stop working on Android and iOS devices
Those responsible for WhatsApp conveyed information that will not please owners of old smartphones: from 2023, devices dated (also iOS or android) will not be compatible with the popular messenger. With the start of the new year, those interested in this important gadget will need at least one compatible device Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) or iOS 12.1🇧🇷
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
Walmart forced to pull controversial and ‘inappropriate’ product after major backlash
WALMART has been forced to pull a controversial pair of boots after they were labeled "inappropriate" by a civil rights group. The hiking shoes appeared online on the store's third-party site Marketplace over the weekend. But when it was noted the boots were clearly labeled with the letters "KKK," Walmart...
Millions urged to watch out for new Google warning that could save from danger
GOOGLE has created a very handy alert that could protect you from danger. It works to stop frustrating (and even criminal) spam calls that are targeting you. Google is added a new "suspected spam caller" alert to Google Voice calls. This will warn you when a call comes through so...
Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’
This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Your Windows PC From a Microsoft Account to a Local Account
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using your computer with a Microsoft account is one of the best ways to enhance the Windows user experience. For example, it allows you to sync settings and preferences across Windows devices, download restricted apps from the Microsoft Store, and use One Drive for cloud storage on your PC.
brytfmonline.com
Android will lose an exclusive function because of Apple
One of the great advantages of Android smartphones, especially when compared to iPhones, is the ability to download apps and games from a variety of sources. Of course this can also lead to other risks but that’s another conversation. However, although the The Google It has an official app store, the company does not restrict devices in that single market. This means that owners have plenty of options when it comes to adding software to their smartphones. Apple never went this way and in this way Iphone It is forbidden to download applications from unofficial sources. However, everything will change and therefore Android will lose an exclusive function due to Apple.
The Truth About Temu, the Most Downloaded New App in America
Temu is the most downloaded new app in America. But it's also starting to develop a reputation for undelivered packages, mysterious charges, and incorrect orders.
TechCrunch
Tinder and other Match dating apps will offer in-app tips on avoiding romance scams
Tinder and French online dating app Meetic will prompt users with in-app messages with tips and common behaviors to watch out for. Suggestions include making sure potential matches have their profile picture verified, video chatting with them before meeting in person and learning how to recognize scammer red flags. Meanwhile,...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
Warning for Facebook users as app fined $400m over ‘breach of your privacy’ – how you’re affected
THE company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has been fined an eyewatering $414million (£347million) for breaking EU data rules. It could mean that Facebook and Instagram users will see fewer targeted ads in the future. The ruling by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Wednesday gives Facebook parent...
Watch out for this email that could steal your money or personal information
Now that the holidays are over, scammers are going after those who got a new laptop, TV, or computer as a gift.
dailycoin.com
Mastercard Picks Polygon (MATIC) for NFT-Based Artist Accelerator Program
The financial behemoth Mastercard joined forces with Polygon (MATIC) to launch the Mastercard Accelerator Program for upcoming artists. This was revealed over the weekend at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Moreover, the Artist Accelerator invites music fans to join the experience with their favorite artists, as Mastercard plans to roll out the program along with a list of gigs in the metaverse in spring 2023.
Comments / 0