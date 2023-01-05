ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brytfmonline.com

Android alert: Malware steals WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram messages

The Android operating system is desirable because of its openness and wide variety of free apps in its content store. No, and despite the fact that the attack vector in this case is not the Play Store, this opening makes it a tempting target for miscreants, a reality exacerbated by its worldwide user base, potential targets.
Android Police

The top Facebook Marketplace scams and how to avoid them

While the overall shopping experience on Facebook Marketplace is seamless, you should be aware of growing scams on the platform.
brytfmonline.com

WhatsApp will stop working on Android and iOS devices

Those responsible for WhatsApp conveyed information that will not please owners of old smartphones: from 2023, devices dated (also iOS or android) will not be compatible with the popular messenger. With the start of the new year, those interested in this important gadget will need at least one compatible device Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) or iOS 12.1🇧🇷
shefinds

Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
makeuseof.com

How to Switch Your Windows PC From a Microsoft Account to a Local Account

Using your computer with a Microsoft account is one of the best ways to enhance the Windows user experience. For example, it allows you to sync settings and preferences across Windows devices, download restricted apps from the Microsoft Store, and use One Drive for cloud storage on your PC.
brytfmonline.com

Android will lose an exclusive function because of Apple

One of the great advantages of Android smartphones, especially when compared to iPhones, is the ability to download apps and games from a variety of sources. Of course this can also lead to other risks but that’s another conversation. However, although the The Google It has an official app store, the company does not restrict devices in that single market. This means that owners have plenty of options when it comes to adding software to their smartphones. Apple never went this way and in this way Iphone It is forbidden to download applications from unofficial sources. However, everything will change and therefore Android will lose an exclusive function due to Apple.
TechCrunch

Tinder and other Match dating apps will offer in-app tips on avoiding romance scams

Tinder and French online dating app Meetic will prompt users with in-app messages with tips and common behaviors to watch out for. Suggestions include making sure potential matches have their profile picture verified, video chatting with them before meeting in person and learning how to recognize scammer red flags. Meanwhile,...
dailycoin.com

Mastercard Picks Polygon (MATIC) for NFT-Based Artist Accelerator Program

The financial behemoth Mastercard joined forces with Polygon (MATIC) to launch the Mastercard Accelerator Program for upcoming artists. This was revealed over the weekend at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Moreover, the Artist Accelerator invites music fans to join the experience with their favorite artists, as Mastercard plans to roll out the program along with a list of gigs in the metaverse in spring 2023.
