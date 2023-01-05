Happy New Year and best wishes for a prosperous 2023 to my readers. This upcoming legislative session, like all others, I encourage you all to pay close attention to how those that you’ve sent to Hartford vote on your behalf. We are all certainly busy with work, family, and the stresses of daily life. However, I encourage you to take note as best you can. What happens at the Capitol will dictate the future course of this state and, to a degree, our nation. Your attention and understanding are key to reclaiming our representative system of government and putting us back on a proper course.

