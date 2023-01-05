ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

ctexaminer.com

Sampson: Restoring Our American System of Government

Happy New Year and best wishes for a prosperous 2023 to my readers. This upcoming legislative session, like all others, I encourage you all to pay close attention to how those that you’ve sent to Hartford vote on your behalf. We are all certainly busy with work, family, and the stresses of daily life. However, I encourage you to take note as best you can. What happens at the Capitol will dictate the future course of this state and, to a degree, our nation. Your attention and understanding are key to reclaiming our representative system of government and putting us back on a proper course.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MSNBC

Remembering Teddy Balkind

Morning Joe remembers the life Teddy Balkind, a Connecticut teenager who died a year go from injuries he suffered in a hockey game.Jan. 6, 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

8 famous albums you might not know were produced, recorded in CT

You'd be hard pressed to find a music fan that wasn't quick to tell you that John Mayer got his start in Connecticut or that Meat Loaf lived in the state for a number of years. But it'd be much harder to find someone that knew that one of the most influential metal albums was produced in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

$100,000 Cash5 Prize Won in CT for Third Time This Month

Someone who played Cash5 in Connecticut won $100,000 Sunday. This was the third time this month someone in the state has won $100,000 on Cash5. The winning Cash5 numbers Sunday were 3-10-11-30-33. The Cash5 drawings happen nightly around 10:29 p.m. Wagering closes at 10:20 p.m. and reopens at 10:46 p.m.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Push for More Affordable Housing Continues

Balanced budgets have helped pay down long-term debt in the state. Big feathers in the caps of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. As the legislative session gets underway, Connecticut's budget is in such good shape that they're actually talking about getting some money back to taxpayers. NBC...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Rail Council Calls for Restoring Shore Line East Schedules and Express Trains

Following pleas from rail advocates, state legislators affirmed their support for improving and expanding Shore Line East during the 2023 legislative session. Members of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council – a 15-member group appointed by the Governor and senior leaders of the Connecticut General Assembly to advocate for rail commuters – developed and presented three key goals for Shore Line East service to legislators at a Dec. 21 Zoom meeting:
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Proposal would keep Connecticut bars open until 4 a.m.

Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

