Buffalo, NY

WDTN

Damar Hamlin uses social media to cheer on Buffalo Bills

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin posted on social media ahead of the Bills going head-to-head against the New England Patriots. According to Hamlin’s Sunday post on social media, he says he wishes he could be running with his team during today’s game. GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, team says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
WDTN

Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday before practice and will likely not play in Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh after he made critical comments about the team. Coach Kevin Stefanski will address the media following practice. Clowney, who is in his second season with the Browns, said […]
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

Aaron Rodgers stirs retirement speculation with postgame moment caught on camera

Did Aaron Rodgers play his last NFL game? After Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Lions, the veteran quarterback did something that has stirred speculation about his playing future. NBC cameras caught Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams asking Rodgers for his jersey after the game, to which the quarterback replied: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.” Williams seemed surprised, appearing to say, “You told me,” before Rodgers moved on and shared a moment with Lions running back and former Packer Jamaal Williams. The logical conclusion is that Rodgers wanted to keep the jersey in case that Packers defeat was the 39-year-old’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
WDTN

EXPLAINER: What Bills-Bengals cancellation does to playoffs

The NFL’s decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications for several teams. The league is changing the rules for the postseason to accommodate the cancellation after owners voted in a special meeting Friday in favor of a resolution recommended by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the competition committee a day before.
CINCINNATI, OH

