Quiet weather continues with slight cool-down Monday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve enjoyed our weather the past few days, we’re pleased to report there will not be any major changes in the near future!. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies and dew points in the mid 40s will allow for even warmer lows than last night. Lows across the Panhandle will fall to the mid 40s and low 50s, which is a pleasant feel compared to the chilly upper 30s from a few nights ago. A few quick-hitting showers are possible tonight, but meaningful rainfall accumulations are unlikely.
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 30s inland with 40s at the coast. There is no risk of freezing temps. On Saturday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. On Sunday it will start chilly, but it won’t be as cold as what it has been. Lows will start in the 40s with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Expect an increase in clouds on Sunday, but do not expect much if any rain. Our next good rain chances will not come until next Thursday or Friday.
Chilly start to a comfy midday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine on the way for today. Temperatures have cooled off this morning under the clear skies and light winds from the north. We’re slipping into...
What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 2022 was another superstar year for Panama City Beach, bringing in more people than pre-pandemic. Now tourism leaders are looking to keep the ball rolling in the new year with a jam-packed calendar. Panama City Beach kicked off 2023 with a bang, hosting its...
Lynn Haven using innovative approach to fix storm drains
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not unusual for Lynn Haven to experience extensive flooding, even after moderate rain. The current storm water drainage system is mostly a network of dirt ditches next to roadways. But, weeds and vegetation frequently cause clogging. “So a lot of this ditch here would clog up and it would […]
A-Cure sponsors final MLK festival
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a 35-year run for A-Cure. The civil rights group has sponsored and funded the MLK festival in Lynn Haven. After the 2023′s event, the city will be taking over. “This is a difficult decision for us to make,” said Myron Hines,...
Breakfast Point residents raise concerns about Griffitts Sr. Parkway expansion
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has been working on the expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway for several years. At the end of December, they announced plans for the third phase of the project, which would extend the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. The intentions are to help with […]
Beck Ave. Wreck
This week's 850Strong Student of the week strives to help those in his community. Resolution Roundup: Organizing with Lo Maintenance Living. We are learning how to become more organized in this Resolution Roundup with Lo Maintenance Living. Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crazy video...
Rutherford Has Their New Head Football Coach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - the Rutherford Rams are set to announce their new head football coach at a press conference tomorrow at the school at 10am. WJHG reports, according to a source close to the situation, the new coach is expected to be Panama City native Albert Floyd. Floyd...
The Villa Chimera Enchants in Panama City Beach, Florida with Authentic Italian Design is Selling for $10 Million
3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard Home in Panama City Beach, Florida for Sale. 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, Panama City Beach, Florida, is built with Authentic Italian Design along the shores of the mesmerizing West Bay waters on the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast. Inspired by the classic Palladian villas of the Veneto in Italy, the Villa Chimera evokes an imperial aura. This Home in Panama City Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, please contact Amin Delawalla (Phone: 850-225-9899) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida for full support and perfect service.
WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into bridge in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday. Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway. Kenneth Everett, 45, is originally from Bay County, but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office 2023 hiring needs
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is starting the new year off on the right foot when it comes to staffing. “So actually, on the law enforcement side we are doing a lot better than the past few years, nationally it has been a real challenge on law enforcement positions. But we have a few open positions but for the most part, we are close to full staffing,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said.
Knowing when to save, throw out your plants after a freeze
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are my plants dead or alive? It’s a question many local plant owners might be asking after the recent freeze. One Bay County horticulture agent said it’s not always black and white. “If it’s a shrub or a tree, and the foliage looks...
BCSO celebrates newest captain
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Meet the newest captain at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Myron Guilford. “I was excited I was shocked I didn’t see it coming,” Captain Guilford said. Guilford started with the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 1994. He said he was inspired...
UPDATE: Panama City shooting suspect arrested
UPDATE: The suspect involved in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue has been apprehended, per the Panama City Police Department. Original Story PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is actively looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue. The suspect, Charles Edd Caulk, was […]
Panama City Police Department expanding number of officers in 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department is hiring. Chief Mark Smith tells NewsChannel 7 the department has several positions available. The openings range from officers to those working for dispatch. “We are hiring sworn personnel so of course; those are the ones that have to go through...
Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Bay County man is behind bars and charged with an open count of murder following a fatal shooting in Panama City Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department were called to a wooded area near the intersection of 13th Street and Mulberry Avenue around 9:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.
Chipola Men’s Basketball Ringing in the New Year the Right Way
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’ve got another local Panhandle team that’s also undefeated and in possession of a #1 ranking. The Chipola men are 18-0 on the year and starting the 2023 year as the number 1 men’s team in the NJCAA. This the Indians first #1 ranking since 2007.
