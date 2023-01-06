ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Lil Uzi Vert notched his first top 10 on Billboard ’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs in two years as “Just Wanna Rock” rallied 19-8 on the list dated Dec. 3.

He first visited the tier as a featured act on Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” and last appeared in the area nearly two years ago, in November 2020, on “Drankin n Smokin,” with Future.

If you need a guide to follow along with Lil Uzi Vert ’s “Just Wanna Rock,” find the lyrics below:

Ah, ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah
I just wanna rock
Body-ody, yeah (shake it down)

Damn
Damn
(MC, make another hit) whoa
This ain’t what you want (Project, Project X)
This ain’t what you want
This ain’t what you want

Ha, 1600 block, I just wanna rock (shake it down)
I just wanna, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
I just wanna rock, body-ody, yeah (shake it down)
Shawty got that body-ody, ah, ah, ah (shake it down)
Hit it once, no ties (shake it, shake it)
How the f— you gon’ kill my vibe? (shake it down)
Stand on my money, don’t know my size (shake it, shake it)
Pick them sides (shake it down)
And you better choose wisely (shake it, shake it down-down)
That’s my high, one, two, three, four, throw up the five (shake it, shake it)

That’s my high
Damn
Damn (one, two, three, four, throw up the five)

(MC, make another hit) whoa
This ain’t what you want (Project, Project X)
This ain’t what you want
This ain’t what you want

Buh, buh, buh, buh (down, down)
Buh, buh, buh, buh (down, down)
Buh, buh, buh, buh (down, down)
Buh, buh, buh, buh (shake it down)
Buh, buh, buh, buh (down, down)
Buh, buh, buh, buh (down, down)
Buh, buh, buh, buh (down, down)
Buh, buh, buh, damn (shake it down)
(Shake it down-down)
(Shake it, shake it down-down)
(Shake it down-down)
(Shake it, shake it down-down)
(Shake it down-down)
(Shake it, shake it down-down)
(Shake it down-down)
(Shake it, shake it, shake it)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Javier Mercado, Mohamed Camara, Symere Woods

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Teases Lyrics From New Song ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus is starting off the year with a message of self-love and empowerment with her forthcoming single “Flowers,” and come Jan. 13 — which also happens to be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday — her devoted Smilers can hear it. But in the meantime, Cyrus shared a series of lyrics from the track via Twitter on Wednesday (Jan. 4). “I CAN LOVE ME BETTER THAN YOU CAN. FLOWERS JANUARY 13,” the Disney Channel alumn tweeted, along with a grainy close up portrait of her in angular black sunglasses and old red lipstick. In a follow up tweet, Cyrus divulged...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to HARDY’s ‘Wait in the Truck’ Feat. Lainey Wilson

HARDY and Lainey Wilson teamed up for a rare murder ballad in country’s modern era.  “You rarely hear songs like this that bring light to heavy situations that people are really scared to talk about,” Wilson told Billboard of the track. “I feel, in my heart, that our job is to sing about the things that people are afraid to talk about. It’s a song that definitely starts a conversation.” If you need a guide to follow along with the lyrics to HARDY and Lainey Wilson’s “Wait in the Track,” find the lyrics below: I got turned around in some little townI’d never been to...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to JVKE’s ‘Golden Hour’

Singer-songwriter JVKE got his first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 10) thanks to his latest single, “Golden Hour.” “Golden Hour” has popped off on TikTok since its release, and JVKE himself has over 10 million followers on the platform. If you need to follow along with JVKE’s “Golden Hour,” find the lyrics below: It was just two loversSittin’ in the car, listening to BlondeFallin’ for each otherPink and orange skies, feelin’ super childishNo Donald GloverMissed call from my motherLike, “Where you at tonight?” Got no alibi I was all alone with the love of my lifeShe’s got glitter for skinMy radiant beam in the...
Billboard

No, SZA Isn’t Beefing With Taylor Swift: ‘I Genuinely Loved Her Album’

SZA is gunning for a fourth week atop the Billboard 200 with her triumphant new album, SOS, which would mean beating out Taylor Swift‘s blockbuster Midnights — currently at No. 2 — once again for the top spot. Some fans have taken the chart race as an indication that there might be a rivalry between the two artists behind the scenes, but the R&B star quickly put the rumor to rest. “Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that,” she tweeted early Friday (Jan. 6). “I don’t have beef...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’

SZA got vengeful in her SOS fan favorite track, “Kill Bill,” in which she executes a murder of her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. The album, which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 dated Dec. 24, landed comfortably in the top spot for a third week on Jan. 7. Meanwhile, “Kill Bill” remains just outside of the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, two weeks after scoring the album’s highest debut on the chart with its No. 3 entrance. If you need a guide to follow along with SZA’s “Kill Bill,” find the lyrics below: I’m still a fan even though...
MONTANA STATE
Billboard

Here’s What Selena Gomez Thinks of Miley Cyrus’ Album Announcement

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are continuing to support each other, long after their Disney Channel days. Cyrus took to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 5) to announce that her eighth studio album, titled Endless Summer Vacation, will arrive on March 10. She also shared the steamy album cover, in which the 30-year-old star is seen in a black unitard, sunglasses and heels, swinging from a trapeze bar against a deep blue background. Gomez took to the comments section, simply writing, “Damn.” Both singers began their careers as Disney Channel stars, Miley on Hannah Montana — on which Gomez had a recurring role as Mikayla — and Selena...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Meghan Trainor’s ‘Made You Look’

Meghan Trainor re-entered the pop world with a blazing hit, “Made You Look,” which made its rounds on TikTok thanks to a viral dance trend started by users Brookie and Jessie. “It was one of the last songs I wrote for the album,” the star previously told Billboard of the track, which appears on her recent LP Takin’ it Back. “I knew I needed my self-confident banger that I always do on my albums, and I was really studying “All About That Bass.” I was like, “Why did this work so well?” I think everyone just loves to sing along to a song that’s like,...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan & Drake, Shania Twain and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, YoungBoy keeps his prolific streak alive, Popcaan and Drake re-team with a new mission, and Shania Twain keeps us dancing into the new year. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: YoungBoy Never Broke Again, I Rest My Case  YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s output is not only mind-boggling — four mixtapes, one album and a compilation album in 2022, the majority of which...
Billboard

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan x Drake & More: What’s Your Favorite Release of the Week? Vote!

It’s the first New Music Friday of 2023, and a batch of new music spanning hip-hop, country, dance and more. But which of the new year’s release is your favorite? YoungBoy Never Broke Again isn’t using 2023 as an opportunity to rest. The rapper kept himself incredibly busy last year and dropped a whopping four mixtapes, one album and a compilation album, most of which reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200, and he’s coming back for more with the release of I Rest My Case. The Baton Rouge native continues to get more ferocious in his lyrics, as seen...
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Tiësto, Skrillex & More

And we’re back, baby. As we ease into the new year, the dance world is coming hot out the gates with a week of action dominated by the Return of Skrillex via a pair of new tracks (more on that below) and the announcement of his first solo album in nine (NINE!) years. The one and only Sonny Moore also played a very hot, extremely sold out b2b2b last night in London with fellow greats Fred again.. and Four Tet. Related First Stream: New Music From YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan & Drake, Shania Twain and More 01/06/2023 Beyond that — there is,...
Billboard

Abraham Mateo, Mike Bahía & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from Abraham Mateo, Mike Bahía and Alejandro Fernández, to name a few. The list includes Abraham Mateo’s “La Idea,” an upbeat punk rock song with heart-rending lyrics about a guy who can’t fathom the fact that he’s no longer dating the girl of his dreams. “Because the idea was not never separate/ The idea was that you’d be the mother of my kids/ Because the idea was for you and me to...
Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Music: ‘Working on So Many New Songs’

Olivia Rodrigo teased new music on the two-year anniversary of “Drivers License.” “working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u! thank u for everything,” she wrote to her fans in an Instagram Story on Sunday night (Jan. 8), ending her message with a heart emoji. Her breakthrough single, “Drivers License,” was released on Jan. 8, 2021. The temporary post featured a video clip of herself with Dan Nigro, who produced her debut album, Sour. The pair rocked out to a mystery piano track, giving fans a small taste of what’s to come. Related Bert From 'Sesame Street' Is a Huge Olivia...
Billboard

Popcaan Releases Drake-Assisted Single ‘We Caa Done’: Stream It Now

With beloved danceable tracks like “TWIST & TURN” and “ALL I NEED” under their belts, fans know exactly what to expect when Popcaan and Drake get together. Their latest release “We Caa Done” is no exception to the rule. The dancehall phenom teased his and Drizzy’s new cut in a preview snippet via Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 4), and unveiled the cover art for his upcoming fifth studio album Great Is He via OVO Sound, showing the Jamaican artist in 19th-century threads with a pensive expression. “New year, new Gear, new blessings, new money, new music! #GIHE,” the caption reads. “We Caa...
Billboard

Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Daulton Reveals Sweet Ultrasound Photo of Couple’s Baby

Following her beyond iconic baby reveal on SNL, loads of fans excitedly became unofficial aunties to Keke Palmer’s incoming bundle of joy. Now, we can collectively swoon over the carousel post Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson posted to Instagram, featuring a sweet ultrasound photo of their baby. “To 2022, thank you for giving me a family,” Daulton captioned the Instagram post, which also included photos of the happy couple sharing a smooch on the beach. Palmer even shared a celebratory year-end Instagram post of her own, showing the very pregnant 29-year-old resting surrounded by nature. “This baby moving thing is weirdddddd,”...
Billboard

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops New Album ‘I Rest My Case’: Stream It Now

YoungBoy Never Broke Again released his new album I Rest My Case on Friday (Jan. 6) via Motown Records. One day after the album’s announcement on Monday, the rapper released four tracks early: “Black,” “Groovy,” “I Love YB Skit” and “Top Girls.” This marks Youngboy’s first release since he signed to Motown Records in October. The Baton Rouge, La., native broke out in 2015 and signed to Atlantic two years later, going on to become one of music’s top acts. Since then, he’s charted 24 albums on the Billboard 200 — 12 that were top 10, four of which hit No. 1. Related YoungBoy Never Broke...
Billboard

Five Highly Anticipated Rap Projects We Know (or Think) Will Drop in 2023

If you’re wondering which rapper will deliver your 2023 soundtrack, we’ve got a few ideas. While 2022 brought us eagerly awaited albums from stars including Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T, who both made Billboard‘s year-end hip-hop albums list, MCs like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti have all alluded to new projects arriving in 2023. Some have confirmed it outright in open forums like Reddit, while others have taken a more subtle approach — like completely wiping their Instagram feeds, or casually name-dropping an album title. No matter the approach, we’ve rounded up...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Taylor Swift Confirms Eras Tour Rehearsals Are Underway & Fans Have Some Thoughts

It’s happening, Swifties. It’s really happening. Taylor Swift recently confirmed that rehearsals for her highly anticipated Eras Tour, which kicks off this March, have officially begun. “It’s me! Hi!” the 33-year-old pop star wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday (Jan. 5), referencing her No. 1 single “Anti-Hero.” “I’m taking a break from tour rehearsal to tell you…” Related Laura Dern Got Fangirled By Swiftie For 'Bejeweled' While Literally Standing Next To 'Jurassic… 01/06/2023 Swift went on to promote her 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of Midnights, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks. The sale has since...
Billboard

Fans Choose Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up!’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Shania Twain‘s new single “Giddy Up!” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 6) on Billboard, choosing Twain’s track as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Giddy Up!” brought in 87% of the vote, beating out new music by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan feat. Drake and more. Related First Stream: New Music From YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan & Drake, Shania Twain and More 01/08/2023 Twain’s party-ready new sing is the first track off of Queen of Me, her forthcoming album that’s set for a Feb. 3 release. The singer line danced into 2023 with “Giddy Up,”...
Billboard

Watch Carrie Underwood’s Son Crush a Throwback Tae Bo Workout Video: ‘I May Soon Have Myself a Gym Buddy’

What’s old is officially new again. Case in point: After going through a box of old things, Carrie Underwood‘s sons have discovered the art of Tae Bo — a martial arts style of fitness that became popular during the 1990s — and they can’t seem to get enough, especially the country singer’s son Jake. Underwood took to Instagram on Friday (Jan. 6) to share a candid video of Jake watching a Tae Bo class and performing the moves in perfect unison with the television, sometimes with a little help from his toddler hands to help lift up his legs. “Jake starting...
Billboard

SZA’s ‘SOS’ Makes It a Month at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

SZA’s SOS makes it a month at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, as the album spends a fourth straight and total week atop the list (dated Jan. 14). It earned 125,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 5 (down 2%), according to Luminate. SOS is the first album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 in a year, since Adele’s 30 ruled for its first six weeks (Dec. 4, 2021 through Jan. 8, 2022-dated charts) and is the first album by a woman to have four consecutive weeks at...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy