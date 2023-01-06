Read full article on original website
Becky Lynch Match Cut From 'WWE Raw' on Hulu
Viewers who wait and watch WWE Raw on Hulu might have been wondering where Becky Lynch was on Monday night's episode. Well, she was actually featured in the episode in both a promo segment and a match. However, WWE opted not to include her in the 90-minute version of Raw delivered to Hulu after the live episode's broadcast on USA Network. While this first Raw episode of 2023 was particularly stacked, it's an odd choice to omit one of WWE's biggest Superstars.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match
While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
wrestlinginc.com
Former Impact Star Reflects On Relationship With Dixie Carter
Don't expect Nick Aldis to share negative stories about Dixie Carter. Aldis wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) as Magnus from 2008-2015 during Carter's tenure as president of the company, and he became TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013. Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," the British star discussed Carter's role in his career.
PWMania
Matt Hardy Reacts to Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW star Matt Hardy discussed a variety of topics on the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. During the podcast, Hardy discussed Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, making her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling following the IWGP Women’s Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
411mania.com
Hunter’s AEW Dynamite: Live In Seattle Report
I think that’s the old 411 live report trope? Anyway, shut up! AEW made its debut in Seattle, WA this past Wednesday night and I’m going to tell you about it!. As most of you know, a crowd can sometimes make or break a show. The Seattle crowd was hot all night long. The Climate Pledge Arena (RIP Key Arena) was packed. Packed house, loud crowd, huge reactions, and the hometown wrestlers being featured made for one helluva an atmosphere. I hope it came across on TV because even the “down” matches had the crowd. They taped some Dark matches before the show and about ninety minutes for Elevation afterwards. Shockingly, at least 2/3 of the crowd stuck around for what turned out to be a star-powered taping.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Was Protected During His WWE Return Match
John Cena returned to the ring last week on WWE SmackDown after almost a year. He tagged alongside Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena was also being protected because of the year-long break. According to a recent story from the Wrestling Observer,...
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name
It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Announces He Will Be Stepping Back Into A Wrestling Ring
Over the course of his 30-plus years in the wrestling business, Eric Bischoff has primarily served as a backstage executive or an onscreen authority figure. But with a background in martial arts, Bischoff would mix it up in the ring every once in a while — even becoming WCW Hardcore Champion once. Well as it happens, he's not done in the ring just yet.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Roman Reigns Gave Kevin Owens 'The Receipt' On SmackDown
One WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns recently got a measure of revenge on Kevin Owens. Reigns suffered a ruptured eardrum during the Survivor Series: WarGames main event, courtesy of a slap from Owens. It was reported that Reigns was none too pleased with Owens following the match. During the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Reigns teamed with Sami Zayn to take on Owens and John Cena. At some point during the match, Owens' eye swelled up, presumably due to a stiff lariat from Reigns.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Addresses Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
WWE is about to change once again, as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is on his way back to the company. Vince McMahon’s re-appointment is complete and now, the matter has been addressed by none other than his own daughter and the woman in control right now, Stephanie McMahon.
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
PWMania
Lee Johnson Comments on His Engagement to Julia Hart, Sting’s AEW Debut
AEW star Lee Johnson recently spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Johnson talked about being engaged to Julia Hart:. “She’s great. She’s amazing. Last year, early on, she came to the school to train, The Nightmare Factory. We...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
411mania.com
The Viking Raiders Attack Sheamus & Drew McIntyre After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air
– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, The Usos picked up the win over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles. However, after the show, The Viking Raiders came out to attack Sheamus and McIntyre after the live FOX Network broadcast went off the air.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
stillrealtous.com
Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE SmackDown
The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and this week on Friday Night SmackDown, Ricochet and Top Dolla faced off in a qualifying match for the men’s Royal Rumble. Before the match kicked off Michael Cole made it a point to note that there were issues between Ricochet and Top Dolla because Ricochet made fun of Top Dolla’s botch from a few weeks ago where he fell over the top rope.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The highly anticipated show will air from the Alamodome on January 28. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Flair noted that he and Triple H...
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review
Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Jim Ross If Legion of Doom Was Hard to Work With, the Development Of Chainsaw Charlie
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWF leading into the 1998 Royal Rumble. Ross talked about the development of Chainsaw Charlie, Legion of Doom doing business and if there was ever a moment where they went too far. Some highlights are below. On how Chainsaw...
411mania.com
MLW: Blood & Thunder Taping Results (SPOILERS)
MLW held its Blood & Thunder taping on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the Philadelphia taping, which will air on upcoming episodes of Fusion:. * Dr. Dax defeated Moses. * MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone fought Jacob Fatu...
