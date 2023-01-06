Read full article on original website
All-American Bowl 'an unforgettable experience' for Illini kicker signee David Olano
Among a group of four- and five-star prospects, David Olano was the smallest player on the field during All-American Bowl practices. Such is the life of a kicker. But throughout the week, Olano — a three-star Naperville (Ill.) North kicker who signed a national letter of intent with Illinois last month — tried to prove he belonged among college football’s top recruits.
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini win over Wisconsin
Illinois basketball needed a big win on Saturday, and we got that huge victory against No. 14 Wisconsin. The Illini have had a rough stretch as a program over the past month or so. We were 3-4 since December 2, and the team wasn’t feeling like a cohesive unit. On top of that, freshman point guard Skyy Clark is now taking a leave of absence.
Illini football land 4-star wide receiver Malik Elzy
(WCIA) — Illinois football lands four-star wide receiver Malik Elzy. Elzy made his announcement at the 2023 All-American Bowl in Texas. The 6’3″, 200 pound wide receiver had over 1,000 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns as a senior. The Chicago native chose Illinois out of 25 college offers. Also at the All American Bowl, Illinois […]
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Pearl, Illinois OL, announces plans on 2023 season
Julian Pearl has been a key offensive lineman for Illinois under Bret Bielema. On Sunday afternoon, Pearl provided a jolt to the program, announcing his plans to return for the 2023 season. His announcement adds to a core group of offensive line pieces returning to the Illini for next season....
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood details Illinois' first win of conference play: 'We trusted and we believed'
Illinois basketball has been all over the place this season and was lacking a B1G win heading into a matchup against No. 14 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Illini took care of business at the State Farm Center, downing the Badgers 79-69 behind a combined 44 points from Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins. Illinois, with wins over UCLA, Texas and now Wisconsin, has shown it can battle with anyone in the country despite possessing a 10-5 record.
Illini freshman Skyy Clark to 'step away from basketball'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois freshman guard Skyy Clark will step away from the men's basketball team for an undetermined period of time, he announced on Friday. "I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader (Illinois) community," Clark wrote on social media Friday afternoon. "I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family's wellbeing.
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program
The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Hawkeyes Down Illinois in B1G Opener
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Tony Cassioppi stalled out Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski at the 5:57 mark of the third period to send the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team to a 25-19 victory over the Fighting Illini on Friday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The two teams split the...
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Faraci selected as new state senator in 52nd District
CHAMPAIGN — City of Champaign Township Assessor Paul Faraci will serve as the next state senator in Illinois’ 52nd District. Democratic party leaders from Champaign and Vermilion counties made the announcement on Saturday. Faraci was one of ten people to apply for the vacancy created by the unexpected...
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the structure. The fire […]
25newsnow.com
Missing person reported in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A person has been reported missing in a Facebook post by the Normal Police Department. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5′04″, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for...
wglt.org
Investors open expanded warehouse in Normal with plans for more development
A revived industrial property in north Normal has expanded, and economic developers hope it's the first sign McLean County can become an industrial hub in central Illinois. “It’s hard to imagine what one million square feet looks like until you are actually standing in it,” beamed Colin Logue, vice president of Bloomington-Normal operations for P.J. Hoerr, the general contractor for the expansion project. “Just visualize 6 1/2 football fields long.”
Update: Coroner identifies Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting
Update on 1/8/2023 at 3:30 p.m.: Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified 21-year-old Jalen A. Williams died at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department are investigating the situation. Original Story: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is […]
WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
Bement Café burglarized, money stolen
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said a burglary happened at the Bement Café on the 100 block of N. Macon St. between 2:26 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Vogelzang said there was damage to the front door and a few of the slot machines. He said money was stolen, but […]
Monticello residents dealing with dirty water, city responding with construction plans
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine wanting to take a bath, turning on the water and seeing a discolored, yellow liquid coming out of the faucet. For some in Piatt County, this is their reality, every single day. Monticello’s city administrator and the head of the water department said the water is safe to drink. But, […]
Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her. An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week […]
