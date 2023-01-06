CHAMPAIGN — Illinois freshman guard Skyy Clark will step away from the men's basketball team for an undetermined period of time, he announced on Friday. "I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader (Illinois) community," Clark wrote on social media Friday afternoon. "I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family's wellbeing.

