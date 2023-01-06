ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe has exceeded $8 million dollars, and Rob Gronkowski has helped by donating the perfect amount to the campaign in a completely on-brand move by the former NFL star. The ever-growing contribution to the toy drive of the Buffalo Bills’ safety has now surpassed $8.1 million and counting, and Gronkowski gave a hilarious […] The post Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’

Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Damar Hamlin talking again, addresses Bills teammates on FaceTime

After some scary moments on and off the field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is well on his way to recovering. The safety underwent cardiac arrest on the field after making a routine tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field, and was immediately placed in the ICU. Now, a […] The post Damar Hamlin talking again, addresses Bills teammates on FaceTime appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Brock Purdy joins Dan Marino in history books with epic feat vs. Cardinals

At this point, it’s safe to say this: San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy is the real deal. From being the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft to becoming a winning starter with the 49ers, Purdy has certainly proven himself. And if there are still people who doubt him, he made sure to show in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals why he deserves the opportunity to be QB1 in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit

It was only two months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 2-6 record and were on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Many threw in the towel on the Steelers’ season, but not T.J. Watt. Even as the Steelers sat near the bottom of the AFC standings at their bye week […] The post T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

L’Jarius Sneed gets huge Chiefs injury update

Ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will be in good hands when it comes to defending Davante Adams. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who suffered a hip injury last week while returning an interception and ultimately exited in the fourth quarter, is expected to suit up. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s strong message ahead of Dolphins’ AFC wild-card clash vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins did not make it easy on themselves, but they ultimately clinched the No. 7 seed in the AFC following their 11-6 home win over the New York Jets in Week 18. The Dolphins failed to score a single touchdown in a game for the first time this season, but at the least, […] The post Tyreek Hill’s strong message ahead of Dolphins’ AFC wild-card clash vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ failed jersey swap with Jameson Williams after Lions-Packers game fuels retirement talks

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring after the Green Bay Packers’ failed playoff bid in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions? Well, many NFL fans think that’s the case based on Rodgers’ action towards Jameson Williams after the game. After the Lions took down the Packers 20-16 to deny them a playoff berth, Williams approached Rodgers for […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ failed jersey swap with Jameson Williams after Lions-Packers game fuels retirement talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Giants HC Brian Daboll gets real on facing Vikings in wild-card round of NFC playoffs

The New York Giants will have a rematch coming up in the NFL playoffs, as they will square off with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round. It was mere weeks ago that the Giants came away with a 27-24 road loss to the Vikings. A combined 28 points were scored in the fourth […] The post Giants HC Brian Daboll gets real on facing Vikings in wild-card round of NFC playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy