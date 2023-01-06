Read full article on original website
Ski mask “Ghostemane” The Sluggish
3d ago
As one of the students that was inside, we were kept in there from about 2:45 to 4. The police and teachers didn't say to much besides taking a deep breath and stay calm. It was a scary situation but we all made it out okay. It really confuses me about the people's motives. I'm friends with some involved. It was so unexpected.
4
Aaron Hepworth
3d ago
Way to go!!! Proper policy and great action by the police! Job well done
5
