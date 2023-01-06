ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts practices as limited participant Thursday

By Thomas Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxuXI_0k584VQA00

Eagles prepare for Sunday game against Giants 01:48

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts practiced for the second straight day on Thursday as a limited participant, the team said. He was also a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, which he didn't partake in last week.

Hurts has missed the past two games -- both losses -- since he suffered a right shoulder sprain against the Chicago Bears in Week 15. He returned to practice last week for the first time but didn't suit up against the New Orleans Saints.

Hurts also went through ball security drills Thursday , something he reportedly didn't go through last week.

Earlier this week, NFL Network reported the Eagles believe Hurts will be healthy enough to start against the New York Giants in the regular season finale, which airs at 4:25 p.m. on CBS3.

Hurts, an MVP candidate, has recorded 35 total touchdowns, thrown for 3,472 yards, rushed for 747 to go along with a 67.3 completion percentage.

