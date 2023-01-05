CONCORD -- A body found alongside Highway 4 in Concord Saturday afternoon was confirmed to be a 19-year-old man who went missing on New Year Day, authorities said.Concord police and California Highway Patrol dispatchers began receiving calls about the body at about 2 p.m.The body was located on the eastbound side of Highway 4 at Port Chicago Highway and the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.The family of Damond Lazenby Jr., who disappeared in the area on Jan. 1, told KPIX that the body is their son. His car was discovered abandoned near where the body was discovered. Police in Concord confirmed Saturday evening that a body found was that of Lazenby Jr. The body was found in an area that was searched earlier in the week, authorities. No cause of death has been determined.Lazenby's vehicle was found abandoned in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway. He had not been seen or heard from since the night of his disappearance.Concord police, the CHP and the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office will continue the investigation in the days to come.

CONCORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO