Chicopee, MA

Committee discusses possible school district merger timeline

Berkshire County — The earliest a new school district merged from Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School Districts could operate is in July 2025. This is according to Project Manager Jake Eberwein who gave a presentation on the potential merger timeline at the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, January 4. At the meeting, Eberwein said that the merger process would take at least two fiscal years.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Chicopee School Committee narrows superintendent search to 3 candidates

The Chicopee, Massachusetts, School Committee has narrowed its search for a new superintendent down to three candidates. The job became open after a previous superintendent was charged with a federal crime. Last spring, Chicopee superintendent Lynn Clark was accused of sending threatening text messages to a candidate for police chief...
CHICOPEE, MA
Ethics commission denies DA request to hire wife

Incoming Berkshire County D.A., Timothy Shugrue attempted to make a controversial move that the state of Massachusetts denied. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle are reporting Shugrue wanted his wife to potentially serve as his chief of staff. Shugrue says she’s been his right-hand at work during his time...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
South Hadley Police to join with behavioral health center

SOUTH HADLEY — Town Administrator Lisa Wong on Friday announced that the municipal police department is partnering with Community Behavioral Health Center in 2023. In a statement, she said this “team approach allows for the clinician and police officer to provide services to those community members who struggle with mental health and wellness or are in crisis.”
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Dino Mercadante voted as vice president of Agawam Town Council

AGAWAM — City Councilor Dino R. Mercadante has been elected vice president of the Town Council in a regularly scheduled organization meeting this week. “It is an honor to have your support and consideration,” Mercadante said. “I promise to work hard for not only the council but also for the citizens of Agawam.”
AGAWAM, MA
Beaten by a mile: Hardwick voters soundly reject proposed horse breeding/racing facility

HARDWICK — Residents here Saturday handily rejected the controversial pitch for a horse breeding, retirement and racing facility at Great Meadowbrook Farm.  With nearly 60% of registered voters turning out, a referendum vote on the racing aspect of the project failed 830 votes to 312 votes, according to an unofficial tally released shortly after...
HARDWICK, MA
People in Business: Jan. 9, 2023

James C. Hagan, president and CEO of Westfield Bank, announced the appointment of Lindsey Roberts as branch manager and retail banking officer at the Bank’s 435 Burnett Road branch office in Chicopee. will be responsible for overseeing customer service, retail and business product sales including mortgage originations, as well...
CHICOPEE, MA
Governor Healey addresses plans for East-West Rail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday was Governor Maura Healey’s first full day in office. She addressed plans for the long-discussed east-west rail. State legislators are really pushing for that East-West rail to be developed and today Governor Healey announced she’ll be appointing someone to spearhead that project. “I’m just...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Medical Notes: Jan. 9, 2023

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group virtual meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by hearing stories, ideas, and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 9, 2023

The Westfield-headquartered engineering, design and environmental consulting firm of Tighe & Bond has acquired eastern Massachusetts-based WorldTech Engineering, a full-service transportation and civil engineering firm. “We believe this expanded transportation practice gives us additional opportunity to support our client base given current and forecasted needs for transportation infrastructure improvements,” said...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
