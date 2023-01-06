Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Related
School enrollment: Public school educators seek creative solutions to declining budgets due to dwindling students
After spending more than 10 years and hitting roadblocks while trying to find the best way to replace aging elementary schools and redistrict others, Westfield educators thought they had finally found the perfect solution. But midway through finalizing the complex process to replace the Abner Gibbs and Franklin Avenue schools...
theberkshireedge.com
Committee discusses possible school district merger timeline
Berkshire County — The earliest a new school district merged from Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School Districts could operate is in July 2025. This is according to Project Manager Jake Eberwein who gave a presentation on the potential merger timeline at the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, January 4. At the meeting, Eberwein said that the merger process would take at least two fiscal years.
nepm.org
Chicopee School Committee narrows superintendent search to 3 candidates
The Chicopee, Massachusetts, School Committee has narrowed its search for a new superintendent down to three candidates. The job became open after a previous superintendent was charged with a federal crime. Last spring, Chicopee superintendent Lynn Clark was accused of sending threatening text messages to a candidate for police chief...
MassLive.com
School enrollment: Number of students in public schools drops as parents turned to home-schooling, private schools during pandemic
Before Principal Samuel Karlin’s students moved into a new school building in the fall of 2010, Chicopee was forced to build a four-classroom addition because there wasn’t enough room for all the children. A dozen years later, enrollment has declined so much at Chicopee’s Belcher School two of...
Westfield taking applications, hosting hearing for $365K in community grants
WESTFIELD — The city of Westfield is requesting proposals for grant funding from the Community Development Block Grant program, and two public hearings will take place later this month for residents to give input on community development needs. Organizations and agencies interested in block grant funding must respond by...
Former Springfield City Councilor Clodo Concepcion: Known as a long-term advocate for 16 Acres
SPRINGFIELD – A former City Council often known as “Mr. Sixteen Acres” has died. Clodovaldo Conception, who served on the Springfield City Council from 2010 through 2015, died on Saturday. He was 90. “Clodo was a good man and he was an honorable man,” said City Councilor...
WNYT
Ethics commission denies DA request to hire wife
Incoming Berkshire County D.A., Timothy Shugrue attempted to make a controversial move that the state of Massachusetts denied. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle are reporting Shugrue wanted his wife to potentially serve as his chief of staff. Shugrue says she’s been his right-hand at work during his time...
South Hadley Police to join with behavioral health center
SOUTH HADLEY — Town Administrator Lisa Wong on Friday announced that the municipal police department is partnering with Community Behavioral Health Center in 2023. In a statement, she said this “team approach allows for the clinician and police officer to provide services to those community members who struggle with mental health and wellness or are in crisis.”
Dino Mercadante voted as vice president of Agawam Town Council
AGAWAM — City Councilor Dino R. Mercadante has been elected vice president of the Town Council in a regularly scheduled organization meeting this week. “It is an honor to have your support and consideration,” Mercadante said. “I promise to work hard for not only the council but also for the citizens of Agawam.”
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Board of Health Revisits Proposal to Make Chicken Keeping More Affordable
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Board of Health members are hesitant to put chicken-keeping permits under the Health Department's purview but have agreed to gather more information about it. The panel revisited a proposal from resident Melissa Corbett on Wednesday that moves the permitting process for six chickens from the Zoning...
67th annual Grand Colleen Pageant in Holyoke
The 67th annual Grand Colleen Pageant will select five women on Saturday who will be in the Grand Colleen's Court for the 70th Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade.
‘A huge difference:’ New lawmakers from Central, Western Mass. talk first days in office
For Kate Donaghue, the State House is not unfamiliar territory — she has testified in its many hearing rooms and advocated for proposals making their way through the Legislature. But Friday was different. It was one of her first full days in office as a Democratic state lawmaker from...
Beaten by a mile: Hardwick voters soundly reject proposed horse breeding/racing facility
HARDWICK — Residents here Saturday handily rejected the controversial pitch for a horse breeding, retirement and racing facility at Great Meadowbrook Farm. With nearly 60% of registered voters turning out, a referendum vote on the racing aspect of the project failed 830 votes to 312 votes, according to an unofficial tally released shortly after...
People in Business: Jan. 9, 2023
James C. Hagan, president and CEO of Westfield Bank, announced the appointment of Lindsey Roberts as branch manager and retail banking officer at the Bank’s 435 Burnett Road branch office in Chicopee. will be responsible for overseeing customer service, retail and business product sales including mortgage originations, as well...
Hardwick voters reject thoroughbred horse racing proposal by 830-312 margin
HARDWICK – Residents on Saturday said no to siting a thoroughbred horse racing and gambling facility proposed at the nearly 400 acre Great Meadowbrook Farm, when 57% of registered voters cast ballots. The unofficial referendum tally was 312 in favor and 830 against, Town Clerk Ryan Witkos said. “We’re...
westernmassnews.com
Governor Healey addresses plans for East-West Rail
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday was Governor Maura Healey’s first full day in office. She addressed plans for the long-discussed east-west rail. State legislators are really pushing for that East-West rail to be developed and today Governor Healey announced she’ll be appointing someone to spearhead that project. “I’m just...
Medical Notes: Jan. 9, 2023
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group virtual meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by hearing stories, ideas, and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
Westfield High School Drama Club is back from hiatus with cabaret, new director
WESTFIELD — Westfield High School has restarted its Drama Club after a three-year hiatus, and is back this month with a new director and a new type of show. WHS graduate Madison Curbelo, who will graduate from Berklee College of Music in May, started her new role at the Drama Club’s director at the end of November.
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 9, 2023
The Westfield-headquartered engineering, design and environmental consulting firm of Tighe & Bond has acquired eastern Massachusetts-based WorldTech Engineering, a full-service transportation and civil engineering firm. “We believe this expanded transportation practice gives us additional opportunity to support our client base given current and forecasted needs for transportation infrastructure improvements,” said...
Springfield influences Rhodes Scholar Tawreak Gamble-Eddington’s studies
SPRINGFIELD — Tawreak Gamble-Eddington remembers the night he was interviewed for the Rhodes Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious international scholarships awarded annually. It was pitch black in his dorm at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, with his computer serving as the only source of light in...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0