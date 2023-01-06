Fire has destroyed a farm shed west of Emporia. The fire at 251 Road 200, about five miles west of Emporia, was reported after 4 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann says fire was well underway when it was reported to 911. By the time firefighters arrived, the shed and all contents were fully engulfed in flames so firefighters had to do a defensive attack.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO