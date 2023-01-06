Read full article on original website
Emporia High bowling teams compete at Bishop Carroll
The Emporia High bowling teams opened up their seasons at the Bishop Carroll Invitational in Wichita Saturday. The Spartan boys finished 12th with 2,417. The Spartan girls were 15th with 1,803. Up next for the Spartans is the Topeka West quad on Jan. 18.
SPARTAN BOXING: Gorton nationals bound following Silver Gloves regionals
Emporia Spartan Boxing will be present at the 2023 Silver Gloves national tournament next month. 13-year-old Ryker Gorton advanced to the national tournament via walkover at the regional tournament held in Fremont, Nebraska Saturday. Gorton will enter the tournament with an amateur record of 1-2. The national tournament will be...
Emporia High divers compete at Wichita North
The Emporia High diving team had two divers compete in the Wichita North diving invitational Friday. Braxton Higgins won the meet with a score of 504.75. Kager Ochs finished seventh with a score of 280.90. Up next for the Spartan divers is Tuesday at Topeka.
Topeka Hall of Fame coach passes away
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For over two decades Frank Walton led the Topeka West and Topeka High football programs. Walton passed away Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. Walton coached at Topeka West from 1977-1992 and posted 12 win seasons and compiling a 89-56 record. Walton would then coach at Topeka High from 1994-1999.
Emporia High basketball sweeps Topeka High
The Emporia High basketball teams continued their winning ways Friday against Topeka High. The Lady Spartans defeated the Lady Trojans, 51-40, in a battle of ranked teams. Emporia High jumped out to a 15-3 lead and never looked back despite Topeka High pulling within single digits in the fourth quarter.
Gorton representing Spartan Boxing at Silver Gloves regionals in Nebraska
Emporia Spartan Boxing is in Fremont, Nebraska for regional competition Saturday. 13-year-old Ryker Gorton is competing in the Silver Gloves Region Five Tournament which encompasses Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. Gorton advanced to the regional with a walkthrough victory at the Kansas state tournament held in Wichita this past December.
Kansas State upsets No. 19 Baylor in overtime
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball defeated No. 19 Baylor 97-95 in thrilling overtime fashion in Waco on Saturday. This marked the first meeting between Head Coach Jerome Tang and his former team since accepting the job at K-State. After ending regulation knotted at 86-86, this one...
Kansas and Kansas State on the road Saturday
Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks play at West Virginia. Kansas Coach Bill Self says they need to keep improving. Tipoff in Morgantown is set for 5 pm. The game will be broadcast on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM with coverage beginning at 3:30 pm. Kansas...
Fire destroys farm shed west of Emporia
Fire has destroyed a farm shed west of Emporia. The fire at 251 Road 200, about five miles west of Emporia, was reported after 4 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann says fire was well underway when it was reported to 911. By the time firefighters arrived, the shed and all contents were fully engulfed in flames so firefighters had to do a defensive attack.
Olpe sweeps Hartford in first Area Game of the Week of 2023
The Olpe Eagles soared over Hartford to pick up back-to-back wins in the first Area Game of the Week matchup of 2023 Friday night. The Olpe Girls managed to hold Hartford to single digits in every quarter of their 53-20 victory. Olpe would lead by just four points at the...
Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch
A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
Coffey County native looks to make an impact as Emporia's ACO
Emporia’s new animal control officer is ready to make a difference in the community by bringing compassion and understanding into her role. Chaney Besack joined the Emporia Police Department as the new ACO last month, ending a long search for the right candidate.
Emporia driver uninjured after semi rear-ended
An Emporia semi-truck driver escaped injuries after their rig was rear-ended by another semi on W. US Highway 50 Thursday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Shannon Owen of Emporia was heading westbound in the 300 block of US-50 in a 2013 Peterbilt, pulling a tanker trailer.
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
USD 253 hosting pair of fundraisers to support Camp Hope summer program
USD 253 Emporia has a pair of fundraising opportunities coming up over the course of the next week all to support summer camp experiences for the district’s special needs students. Emporia High School will be hosting a sensory-friendly movie and game day Saturday at 2 pm. The cost to...
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
Audit, capital outlay, Northern Heights track before USD 251 board
Audits and financial matters will be lead items for the USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education meeting Wednesday. Board members will review the audit report from certified pubic accountant Cindy Jensen before going through the latest budget report and capital outlay update as separate items. Repairs to the Northern Heights track will also see conversation before two executive sessions, one on student matters and one on non-elected personnel matters.
