Snow Striders take on their first lesson in 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Nine Mile Recreation Area’ was filled with kids learning how to cross-country ski on Sunday. Instructors were close by helping kids learn the basics. “Cross Country Skiing is a lifetime sport, so it’s something they can do from the time that there in K-4...
One person dead after home burns down in Marinette
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County Dispatch received numerous calls about a structure fire at 1:30 pm on January 6th. The fire was quickly confirmed to have set a home ablaze at 223 Terrace Avenue. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The Fire Department found the body of a...
Fruit truck coming to Plover on Jan. 17
A first-come, first-served citrus fruit sale is coming to Plover this month. Indian River Direct travels through Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Illinois bringing seasonal citrus and fruits from its Florida farms. Locally, the truckload sale is at Menards, 1901 Plover Rd. in Plover, from 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan....
Four arrested after woman was held captive and beaten in Oneida County
Four people were arrested in December after a woman reported she was held captive, tied to a chair, strangled with a belt and beaten at a residence in the Town of Pine Lake in Oneida County. The woman was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander on December 22....
Cody Kamrath taken into custody by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE 01/05/22 - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office updated their post saying that Cody Kamrath was located and taken into custody without incident. The Sheriff's Office reports that he was taken into custody when he was reportedly on the library steps. RHINELANDER - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching...
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
Seymour woman begins inaugural dart tournament to raise money, honor late mother
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour woman who is wishing to honor her mother whom she lost to cancer, organized a dart tournament to send a message of unity. The Isaar Inn hosted the inaugural Kelly Van Ark Memorial Dart Tournament, and it was packed wall-to-wall with participants. 54...
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Mosinee´s Davin Stoffel Named Wisconsin´s Top Senior Wide Receiver
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Mosinee’s Davin Stoffel as the 2022 recipient of the Al Toon Award as the most outstanding senior wide receiver in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Read more about the award HERE. Finalists for the award were Stoffel,...
D.C. Everest, Crandon, Marathon boys wrestling victorious in Jan. 5 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest, Crandon and Marathon boys wrestling came out on top in their respective duals Thursday night. D.C. Everest squared off rival Wausau West in a back-and-forth dual. Cayden Kershaw and Henry Ruffi opened with two pines for Wausau West. The Warriors jumped out to a 16-0 lead before Pins from Taylor Dillion and Blake Heal pins vaulted the Evergreens in front. Gabe Galang added a pin shortly after for the Warriors, but D.C. Everest ended up on top, 39-34.
UWSP Upward Bound Program expanding to prepare more area students for college
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A free and engaging college-prep program at UW-Stevens Point is increasing its reach to additional central Wisconsin high school students who may be the first in their families interested in attending college. The Upward Bound Program has expanded to high schools in Waupaca, Nekoosa, Almond-Bancroft,...
Lumber prices drop to pre-pandemic level, but local businesses uncertain about new year outlook
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Modern Builders saw their lumber reach as high as a 400% increase in prices. But, that didn’t stop customers. “It was an adverse effect,” said Modern Buildings Owner Tim Witzeling. “You would think it would slow things down, but it didn’t.”
Wausau West’s White tops 1,000 points, four area basketball teams victorious in Jan. 6 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West’s Lexie White topped 1,000 career points on Friday as Wausau West girls basketball toppled D.C. Everest. Lakeland Union girls basketball also won, along with D.C. Everest and Medford boys. Lexie White entered the night three points away from 1,000 in her career, and...
Mortchee’s Carryout is bringing Asian takeout to the west side
Mortchee’s Carryout and Catering is a new takeout restaurant in the former West Side Tasty Treat. Anyone driving down Third Avenue might notice a new sign on the building that once housed West Side Tasty Treat. The sign, which says Mortchee’s, is named after the son of the family...
Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man
A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
Buddy Check 7: Importance of colon cancer screenings
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. However, colon cancer can be prevented if it’s caught in time. The American Cancer Society recommends anyone 45 years or older get a colonoscopy. “This...
4 accuse of assaulting, beating woman while holding her captive near Rhinelander
Four people are facing an array of felony charges after a woman was allegedly held captive, strangled and beaten at a rural Rhinelander home. Oneida County investigators received information on Dec. 22 that a female who was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital reported she had been tied to a chair and strangled with a belt while being held against her will at a town of Pine Lake home.
'Dream coming to life': Miss America from Wisconsin talks win on stage, advocacy for nuclear power
The newly crowned Miss America, Grace Stanke, said she wants to spend her term promoting nuclear power as a cleaner way to reduce fossil fuel emissions. "It doesn't use a lot of land," said Stanke, a Wausau native and University of Wisconsin-Madison senior studying nuclear engineering. "As our population continues to grow, we can continue to use that land for farming and agricultural purposes, and we can use that clean, zero-carbon energy coming from nuclear energy to power our cities."
