ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County firefighters extinguish intense flames at abandoned building

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County firefighters are working to learn what caused an abandoned building to burn on Sunday morning in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters saw a homeless person lying on the ground near the home at around 3 a.m. on Sterling Hill Drive and Towler Road. Firefighters said the person told first responders they'd inhaled smoke and medical crews took the person to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in stable condition.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway

Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sewage tainted water flows into fire station

Atlanta firefighters working out of a fire house say they have to smell and try to avoid sewage tainted water coming from a drain that is inside the fire station. A councilmember says the situation should not be allowed to continue. FOX 5's Morse Diggs is trying to get some answers.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Mother of 5 continues to try and recover after flooding destroys property

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The last few weeks have been challenging for Ruvene Castillo. The mother of five recently lost most of her belongings over the holidays. For the last four years, Castillo has lived at the Oaks at New Hope. The Lawrenceville complex recently had a number of apartments flood when pipes burst in various units. One of the people affected was Castillo.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities responding to reports of shots fired at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Authorities in DeKalb County are investigating reports of shots fired at Perimeter Mall. FOX 5 has confirmed that multiple units have been dispatched to the mall, located off Ashford Dunwoody Road. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. FOX 5 is working to learn...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy