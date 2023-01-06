Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County firefighters extinguish intense flames at abandoned building
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County firefighters are working to learn what caused an abandoned building to burn on Sunday morning in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters saw a homeless person lying on the ground near the home at around 3 a.m. on Sterling Hill Drive and Towler Road. Firefighters said the person told first responders they'd inhaled smoke and medical crews took the person to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in stable condition.
Grady ‘diversion center’ to provide care for homeless picked up by police as alternative to jail
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta, Fulton County and Grady Health System have joined forces to help the homeless. The Atlanta Diversion Center is set up to open at Atlanta Detention Center later this year, the city announced on Tuesday. The Atlanta City Council approved legislation allowing Atlanta Mayor...
Gridlock Guy: Recent flooding glaring reminder of old adage
The torrent of rain from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning caused waves of problems all over Metro Atlanta. Immediat...
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Sewage tainted water flows into fire station
Atlanta firefighters working out of a fire house say they have to smell and try to avoid sewage tainted water coming from a drain that is inside the fire station. A councilmember says the situation should not be allowed to continue. FOX 5's Morse Diggs is trying to get some answers.
Gold Dome: At-risk apartment tenants need your help
For the past year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has documented the alarming and dangerous conditions in hundreds of ...
Atlanta residents with unpaid, overdue water bills to have water shut off by city
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta will soon start to shut off customers' water in the coming weeks if your account is well overdue. It’s happening as the city faces more than $1 million worth of unpaid bills. However, the shutoffs won’t happen all at once. “A...
cobbcountycourier.com
GDOT announces lane closures this weekend on I-75 in Marietta for bridge preservation
ATLANTA – Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install lane closures on I-75 at SR 120 in the city of Marietta this weekend. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project on I-75 at SR 120 Loop in Cobb and Mount Paran Road in Fulton County.
Car smashes into the side of Newnan convenience store
NEWNAN, Ga. — A convenience store in Newnan now has a hole in the side of it after a woman told police her car just didn’t stop. Officers say they were called to a BP station on Bullsboro Drive on Friday afternoon after a car drove into the side of it.
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
SWAT situation shuts down busy roads in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after he holed himself up inside an apartment following a domestic dispute Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News the man involved barricaded himself in an apartment along Martin Street SE...
Lamborghini driver nearly strikes officer, then crashes in Buckhead
A man led police on a chase in Buckhead on Thursday evening before crashing his Lamborghini SUV and fleeing the scene on foot, authorities said.
Mother of 5 continues to try and recover after flooding destroys property
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The last few weeks have been challenging for Ruvene Castillo. The mother of five recently lost most of her belongings over the holidays. For the last four years, Castillo has lived at the Oaks at New Hope. The Lawrenceville complex recently had a number of apartments flood when pipes burst in various units. One of the people affected was Castillo.
Shoppers unaffected, return to metro Atlanta mall after Friday shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday did not appear to affect businesses this weekend. Shoppers still flocked there all day. Dunwoody Police Department said it will not release the name of the shooter officers arrested until Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
fox5atlanta.com
2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
Victim in critical condition after Saturday night shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A person is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Atlanta. At just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3264 Glenview Circle SW. Officers learned a potential victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance before they arrived. [DOWNLOAD:...
Henry passes moratorium on construction of apartments, townhomes
Henry County recently imposed a one-year moratorium on applications to build new apartments, townhomes and duplexes....
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities responding to reports of shots fired at Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Authorities in DeKalb County are investigating reports of shots fired at Perimeter Mall. FOX 5 has confirmed that multiple units have been dispatched to the mall, located off Ashford Dunwoody Road. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. FOX 5 is working to learn...
