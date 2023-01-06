ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wdhn.com

Bears Clinch No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The battle for the top spot bounced back and forth between two teams on Sunday. With the Bears’ 29–13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, on top of the Texans’ 32–31 win against the Colts, Chicago officially secured the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft for the first time since 1947.
CHICAGO, IL
wdhn.com

NFL Official Explains Changing Playoff Rules After Canceled Game

The decision confused those who thought the league already had clear guidelines in place. The NFL owners passed a resolution to change the AFC playoff rules on Friday after the league officially declared the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game a no contest in the wake of the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Though the league did its best to accommodate rather unique and sensitive circumstances, some have found themselves confounded by the decision to bypass already agreed upon rules for a new system.
CINCINNATI, OH
wdhn.com

Bo Jackson Shares Inspirational Message for Damar Hamlin

The latest message of support for the Bills safety came from a certified sports icon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a massive outpouring of support following his medical emergency on the field during Monday’s game in Cincinnati. One of the latest monumental figures to send a message to the 24-year-old was NFL legend Bo Jackson.
wdhn.com

Georgia coach Smart’s father unable to attend CFP title game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during...
GEORGIA STATE

