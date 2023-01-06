Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
Two names that could make sense for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job, per a report.
Bears Clinch No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The battle for the top spot bounced back and forth between two teams on Sunday. With the Bears’ 29–13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, on top of the Texans’ 32–31 win against the Colts, Chicago officially secured the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft for the first time since 1947.
NFL Official Explains Changing Playoff Rules After Canceled Game
The decision confused those who thought the league already had clear guidelines in place. The NFL owners passed a resolution to change the AFC playoff rules on Friday after the league officially declared the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game a no contest in the wake of the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Though the league did its best to accommodate rather unique and sensitive circumstances, some have found themselves confounded by the decision to bypass already agreed upon rules for a new system.
Report: McVay’s Future With Rams in Question As He Weighs a 2023 Return
The Los Angeles coach is under contract with the franchise to the end of the 2026 season. The future of Rams coach Sean McVay in the City of Angels is reportedly up in the air. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McVay has been weighing a lot of things that have...
Bo Jackson Shares Inspirational Message for Damar Hamlin
The latest message of support for the Bills safety came from a certified sports icon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a massive outpouring of support following his medical emergency on the field during Monday’s game in Cincinnati. One of the latest monumental figures to send a message to the 24-year-old was NFL legend Bo Jackson.
Georgia coach Smart’s father unable to attend CFP title game
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during...
