Read full article on original website
Related
gamblingnews.com
Lucky Winner Forgets Lottery Ticket in a Shopping Cart
Winning the lottery regardless of the amount brings excitement to everyone who gambles. Only recently, one lucky winner forgot their ticket in a shopping cart. Luckily, the ticket was uncovered by an honest man that now wants to return it to its owner. Big Lottery Prize Forgotten in a Shopping...
Is Outback Steakhouse Giving Away Free Steak Meals for Two to Start 2023?
Have you seen the post from Outback Steakhouse Fans rewarding "everyone who $hares & ¢omments in the next 7 days with a steak meal for two with any drinks?" Before you start clicking and sharing, here's what we found out... Outback Steakhouse Free Steak Dinner For Two. There's a...
msn.com
I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.
Slide 1 of 7: Beauty hacks are super popular on TikTok, as users can show real-time results. Products claiming to correct dark undereye circles have recently been popular onthe platform. Thankfully, it doesn't take a lot of money to get brighter under eyes. As a sleep-deprived mom of one, I operate almost exclusively on adrenaline and coffee. On TikTok, I've recently seen a lot of videos addressing the very common skin problem of dark under-eye circles. Users sing the praises of an interesting variety of methods, ranging from items you might have in your pantry to fancy makeup products. I put a few of the most viral methods to the test to see what worked when it came to making me look more alert, bright andawake.My methodology: I'm not a huge makeup person, so I decided to be true to myself when testing these methods. I have a clean but bare face in each photo, other than the suggested product or technique. On the left side is my makeup-free face with moisturizer and sunscreen only; on the right is the product or technique. After trying five methods I found on TikTok, here's what I discovered.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Iceland launches January sale including 50% off frozen favourites
Iceland is joining in with the January sales - with a range of 50% off deals. The frozen foods retailer says it has slashed the prices of hundreds of products by up to half price this month. More than 25 frozen favourites will be half price throughout the month, including...
Comments / 0