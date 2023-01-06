PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 30s inland with 40s at the coast. There is no risk of freezing temps. On Saturday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. On Sunday it will start chilly, but it won’t be as cold as what it has been. Lows will start in the 40s with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Expect an increase in clouds on Sunday, but do not expect much if any rain. Our next good rain chances will not come until next Thursday or Friday.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO