ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need everybody’

After Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, medical personnel can be heard calling for everyone to help on radio traffic recordings, underscoring the severity of Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after he tackled a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday. He immediately received medical attention from doctors and…
wtaj.com

Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown

The safety is watching Sunday’s game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati. The Bills came out in Sunday’s game against the visiting Patriots and immediately proved they were ready to play and win for safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during last Monday’s game against the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bills news: Sean McDermott gets Coach of the Year take dropped on him by GM amid Damar Hamlin situation

With Damar Hamlin on the upswing in his recovery, there’s a major sense of optimism within the Buffalo Bills organization. During Friday’s media address, Bills GM Brandon Beane opened up on the situation with Hamlin, and spoke highly of the organization, particularly of head coach Sean McDermott. Beane was full of praise for how McDermott handled the situation, going as far as to say the Bills’ boss deserved to win NFL Coach of the Year, via Albert Breer of The MMQB.
The Spun

Patriots Suspended 2 Players On Friday Afternoon

The New England Patriots have a must-win game against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday but will now have to head into that game down two players. According to ESPN's Field Yates via Mike Reiss, cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey have been moved from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended list by the team. Reiss noted that the move suggests that the reserve status is no longer just about their injuries.
The Spun

Old Quote From Robert Kraft Goes Viral Following Loss

The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season. They had a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills but weren't able to secure it. They ended up losing by 12, 35-23, and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Bears Make Meaningful Donation to Damar Hamlin's Fundraiser

The NFL community has emphatically rallied around Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills' safety went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chicago Bears chipped in with a $19,203 donation to Hamlin's "Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" fundraiser. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL Player 'Refused To Play' On First, Second Down Last Weekend

It sounds like Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney tried to get in on the "quiet quitting" trend recently. Browns defensive ends coach Chris Kiffin told reporters today that Clowney refused to play on first or second downs against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 17. The veteran defender would only play on third downs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen’s Quote About Nyheim Hines’ TD Makes Buffalo Cry

The Buffalo Bills clinched the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, after their 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The win for the Bills also eliminates the Patriots from the playoffs, as the Bills will host the Miami Dolphins next weekend in Orchard Park. Miami beat the New York Jets on Sunday to help them make the postseason.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin

The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Details emerge on reasons for Patriots suspending Jake Bailey, Jack Jones

The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from...
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Football World Praying For Bills Broadcaster Today

Tragedies have been snowballing for the Buffalo Bills this week and while star safety Damar Hamlin appears to be making great strides in recovering, another beloved member of Bills football is now in need of serious help. On Friday, the Bills announced that longtime radio voice John Murphy suffered a...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy