With Damar Hamlin on the upswing in his recovery, there’s a major sense of optimism within the Buffalo Bills organization. During Friday’s media address, Bills GM Brandon Beane opened up on the situation with Hamlin, and spoke highly of the organization, particularly of head coach Sean McDermott. Beane was full of praise for how McDermott handled the situation, going as far as to say the Bills’ boss deserved to win NFL Coach of the Year, via Albert Breer of The MMQB.

2 DAYS AGO