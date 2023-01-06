Read full article on original website
Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need everybody’
After Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, medical personnel can be heard calling for everyone to help on radio traffic recordings, underscoring the severity of Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after he tackled a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday. He immediately received medical attention from doctors and…
Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown
The safety is watching Sunday’s game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati. The Bills came out in Sunday’s game against the visiting Patriots and immediately proved they were ready to play and win for safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during last Monday’s game against the Bengals.
Singers Ciara And Luke Bryan Make Generous Donations To Damar Hamlin’s Charity
Many NFL teams, players, and coaches donated to Damar Hamlin's charity as a way to show support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a life-threatening injury on the field. Some people have used their artistic talents to send love to Damar and others have donated to his charity. In...
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
Bills, Patriots players show support for Damar Hamlin before matchup
Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots players and the fans who were at Highmark Stadium showed support for Damar Hamlin before the game on Sunday.
Bills to honor Damar Hamlin during game against Patriots
The Bills' game against the Patriots will be held Sunday, January 8 at Highmark Stadium.
Bills news: Sean McDermott gets Coach of the Year take dropped on him by GM amid Damar Hamlin situation
With Damar Hamlin on the upswing in his recovery, there’s a major sense of optimism within the Buffalo Bills organization. During Friday’s media address, Bills GM Brandon Beane opened up on the situation with Hamlin, and spoke highly of the organization, particularly of head coach Sean McDermott. Beane was full of praise for how McDermott handled the situation, going as far as to say the Bills’ boss deserved to win NFL Coach of the Year, via Albert Breer of The MMQB.
Patriots Suspended 2 Players On Friday Afternoon
The New England Patriots have a must-win game against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday but will now have to head into that game down two players. According to ESPN's Field Yates via Mike Reiss, cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey have been moved from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended list by the team. Reiss noted that the move suggests that the reserve status is no longer just about their injuries.
Old Quote From Robert Kraft Goes Viral Following Loss
The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season. They had a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills but weren't able to secure it. They ended up losing by 12, 35-23, and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6.
Bears Make Meaningful Donation to Damar Hamlin's Fundraiser
The NFL community has emphatically rallied around Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills' safety went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chicago Bears chipped in with a $19,203 donation to Hamlin's "Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" fundraiser. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted,...
NFL Player 'Refused To Play' On First, Second Down Last Weekend
It sounds like Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney tried to get in on the "quiet quitting" trend recently. Browns defensive ends coach Chris Kiffin told reporters today that Clowney refused to play on first or second downs against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 17. The veteran defender would only play on third downs.
Josh Allen’s Quote About Nyheim Hines’ TD Makes Buffalo Cry
The Buffalo Bills clinched the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, after their 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The win for the Bills also eliminates the Patriots from the playoffs, as the Bills will host the Miami Dolphins next weekend in Orchard Park. Miami beat the New York Jets on Sunday to help them make the postseason.
Luke Bryan Among Biggest Donors to Damar Hamlin’s Fundraiser
Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe campaign earnings have skyrocketed as fans, such as Luke Bryan, look to support the Buffalo Bills player... The post Luke Bryan Among Biggest Donors to Damar Hamlin’s Fundraiser appeared first on Outsider.
Look: Jaguars, Titans Honor Damar Hamlin With Powerful Pregame Moment
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are battling tonight for the AFC South crown. Just before the massive winner-take-all matchup, however, the two clubs got together at midfield during pregame to share a powerful tribute for Damar Hamlin. After honoring the Bills safety with ...
John Brown gifts touchdown to Bills athletic trainer who administered CPR to Damar Hamlin
After scoring a touchdown, Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown gifted the football to assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who performed life-saving CPR to Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills and the entire NFL celebrated safety Damar Hamlin, who is on the mend after suffering cardiac arrest in the team’s game...
Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin
The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
Details emerge on reasons for Patriots suspending Jake Bailey, Jack Jones
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from...
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Football World Praying For Bills Broadcaster Today
Tragedies have been snowballing for the Buffalo Bills this week and while star safety Damar Hamlin appears to be making great strides in recovering, another beloved member of Bills football is now in need of serious help. On Friday, the Bills announced that longtime radio voice John Murphy suffered a...
