Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Safety Kanion Williams Commits to Tulsa

There has been quite a bit of movement on the turnpike between Stillwater and Tulsa this transfer season. Former Oklahoma State safety Kanion Williams announced Sunday he intends to transfer to Tulsa, becoming the second former Cowboy to do so along with wide receiver Braylin Presley. But the Cowboys have also taken a few from the Golden Hurricane: linebacker Justin Wright and defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow.
TULSA, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Storm Back to Beat Oregon State

OSU went on the road this Sunday to wrestle Oregon State and former Cowboy Chris Pendleton. The Beavers were ready to go and gave Oklahoma State fits early, but the Cowboys stormed back for the team win. The dual opened at 149 with a MAJ DEC for Victor Voinovich, which...
CORVALLIS, OR
saturdaytradition.com

Tulsa football announces pair of OSU assistants as additions to Kevin Wilson's staff

Kevin Wilson is at Tulsa after taking the head coaching job following the 2022 season. Now, Wilson is constructing his coaching staff for the Golden Hurricane. On Friday, Tulsa officially introduced a pair of additions to Wilson’s defensive coaching staff that are following him from Columbus. Matt Guerrieri will be Tulsa’s new DC and safeties coach while Koy McFarland is the new linebackers coach for the program.
TULSA, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 56-46 Loss to Texas

STILLWATER — The Cowboys had a Top 10 team reeling in front of them, but they couldn’t finish the job. Oklahoma State fell to No. 6 Texas 56-46 on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. It was an ugly first half in particular, but the Cowboys’ defense was able to keep them in it. But the offense struggled mightily to take advantage of that solid defensive play. Here are five thoughts on the game.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Moussa Cisse ‘Day-to-Day’ after Ankle Injury Suffered against West Virginia

Oklahoma State is about to host the Big 12’s top-scoring team, and the Cowboys might have to so without the Big 12’s top defender, at least not a full strength. No. 6 Texas comes to Stillwater this Saturday morning, leading the conference and ranking 10th nationally scoring at 84.1 points per game. The Longhorns have scored 100-plus in two of their last four games and dropped 97 in a third. That’s what makes the big question of Cowboy center Moussa Cisse’s health even bigger.
STILLWATER, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Kirk, Hall win gold in Cushing; Jays to challenge a pair of No. 1 ranked teams

There’s no doubt Guthrie head coach Jadon Davenport is giving his program every opportunity to be competitive come postseason time. The latest schedule monster was the annual Cushing Tournament. The schedule monster continues this week. The Jays moved five wrestlers to day two of the highly competitive tournament that...
GUTHRIE, OK
Ponca City News

Girls win, boys lose in tournaments

Body In the first round of separate basketball tournaments Thursday, the Ponca City Lady Cats won their opening game while the boys varsity lost its first game. At the Chickasaw Nation East Central Oklahoma Classic at Ada High School, the Lady Cats defeated the Oklahoma City Storm 49-45. They advanced to the semifinal round of the championship bracket and was scheduled to play Ada on Friday night.
PONCA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma State professor wins national award for unique groundwater research

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State professor Dr. Todd Halihan was recently awarded the highest honor in groundwater research by the American Institute of Hydrology. The Charles V. Theis Award was given to Halihan for his MRI-like approach to surveying groundwater, OSU said in a news release. Halihan is a professor in the Boone Pickens School of Geology.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox5ny.com

Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death

OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Guthrie employee retires, leaves legacy on city

GUTHRIE, Okla. — After 45 years of serving the city of Guthrie, a 65-year-old celebrated his retirement with a party. Verdell Smith, the superintendent for the parks and recreation department, began working for Guthrie on June 3, 1977, as a general laborer. He worked his way up through the ranks.
GUTHRIE, OK

