Daily Bullets (Jan. 9): OSU Ties in the Title Game, Cowboys Prove to Be Better ‘OSU’
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • ICYMI – OSU’s QB target in the portal stayed in the ACC with his old offensive coordinator and Cowboy safety Jason Taylor is headed to the pros. • If you’re looking...
Former Oklahoma State Safety Kanion Williams Commits to Tulsa
There has been quite a bit of movement on the turnpike between Stillwater and Tulsa this transfer season. Former Oklahoma State safety Kanion Williams announced Sunday he intends to transfer to Tulsa, becoming the second former Cowboy to do so along with wide receiver Braylin Presley. But the Cowboys have also taken a few from the Golden Hurricane: linebacker Justin Wright and defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow.
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Storm Back to Beat Oregon State
OSU went on the road this Sunday to wrestle Oregon State and former Cowboy Chris Pendleton. The Beavers were ready to go and gave Oklahoma State fits early, but the Cowboys stormed back for the team win. The dual opened at 149 with a MAJ DEC for Victor Voinovich, which...
Former Oklahoma State Defensive Tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka Commits to San Diego State
A former Oklahoma State defensive lineman has found a new home. Samuela Tuihalamaka, a 6-foot-1, 304-pound defensive tackle, announced his commitment to San Diego State. Tuihalamaka had 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack for Oklahoma State in 2022. Tuihalamaka entered the portal on Wednesday, part of a...
Tulsa football announces pair of OSU assistants as additions to Kevin Wilson's staff
Kevin Wilson is at Tulsa after taking the head coaching job following the 2022 season. Now, Wilson is constructing his coaching staff for the Golden Hurricane. On Friday, Tulsa officially introduced a pair of additions to Wilson’s defensive coaching staff that are following him from Columbus. Matt Guerrieri will be Tulsa’s new DC and safeties coach while Koy McFarland is the new linebackers coach for the program.
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 56-46 Loss to Texas
STILLWATER — The Cowboys had a Top 10 team reeling in front of them, but they couldn’t finish the job. Oklahoma State fell to No. 6 Texas 56-46 on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. It was an ugly first half in particular, but the Cowboys’ defense was able to keep them in it. But the offense struggled mightily to take advantage of that solid defensive play. Here are five thoughts on the game.
Moussa Cisse ‘Day-to-Day’ after Ankle Injury Suffered against West Virginia
Oklahoma State is about to host the Big 12’s top-scoring team, and the Cowboys might have to so without the Big 12’s top defender, at least not a full strength. No. 6 Texas comes to Stillwater this Saturday morning, leading the conference and ranking 10th nationally scoring at 84.1 points per game. The Longhorns have scored 100-plus in two of their last four games and dropped 97 in a third. That’s what makes the big question of Cowboy center Moussa Cisse’s health even bigger.
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and Texas
Record 9-5 12-2 Points Per Game 71.0 84.1. Series History (Texas leads 55-47)
Kirk, Hall win gold in Cushing; Jays to challenge a pair of No. 1 ranked teams
There’s no doubt Guthrie head coach Jadon Davenport is giving his program every opportunity to be competitive come postseason time. The latest schedule monster was the annual Cushing Tournament. The schedule monster continues this week. The Jays moved five wrestlers to day two of the highly competitive tournament that...
Midwest City Carl Albert pulls away from Bixby to claim ConocoPhillips Arvest Invitational boys championship
By Ty Loftis BARTLESVILLE - Championship Saturday lived up to the hype at the ConocoPhillips Arvest Invitational in Bartlesville, with each team showing why they deserved to be invited to play in the prestigious tournament. Boys ChampionshipMidwest City Carl Albert 58, Bixby 49The ...
Girls win, boys lose in tournaments
Body In the first round of separate basketball tournaments Thursday, the Ponca City Lady Cats won their opening game while the boys varsity lost its first game. At the Chickasaw Nation East Central Oklahoma Classic at Ada High School, the Lady Cats defeated the Oklahoma City Storm 49-45. They advanced to the semifinal round of the championship bracket and was scheduled to play Ada on Friday night.
Oklahoma State professor wins national award for unique groundwater research
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State professor Dr. Todd Halihan was recently awarded the highest honor in groundwater research by the American Institute of Hydrology. The Charles V. Theis Award was given to Halihan for his MRI-like approach to surveying groundwater, OSU said in a news release. Halihan is a professor in the Boone Pickens School of Geology.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation makes room for additional federal funding for new Veterans Hospital
Oklahoma Delegation has made room for an additional $31.2M in federal funding for Tulsa's new Veterans Hospital.
Oklahoma National Guard mourns death of guardsman killed in crash 6 days after proposing to fiancé
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma National Guard is mourning the loss of a guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash on New Year's Eve. Authorities announced in a news release that Spc. Mark Calcut Jr. died on Dec. 31. He was a member of Detachment 1, Company C, 3rd Security and Support Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment.
Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death
OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
Guthrie employee retires, leaves legacy on city
GUTHRIE, Okla. — After 45 years of serving the city of Guthrie, a 65-year-old celebrated his retirement with a party. Verdell Smith, the superintendent for the parks and recreation department, began working for Guthrie on June 3, 1977, as a general laborer. He worked his way up through the ranks.
