The Lions technically had nothing to play for Sunday night, with the Seahawks having defeated the Rams earlier in the day to eliminate Detroit from playoff contention even if they managed to beat the Packers. Would they lay back and let Aaron Rodgers and the Packers waltz into the playoffs? Not so much. The Lions defeated the Packers, 20-16, on “Sunday Night Football” to deny Green Bay their fourth straight playoff appearance. And Detroit safety Kerby Joseph — who sealed the game with an interception on Rodgers — made it clear that they enjoyed knocking their division rivals out of the...

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 MINUTES AGO