Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
UC doctors to give update on Damar Hamlin on Monday afternoon
Doctors providing care for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will give an update on his condition Monday at 3 p.m., University of Cincinnati Medical Center officials said. UC Health physicians Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts are scheduled to hold a virtual press conference and answer some questions. ...
Damar Hamlin raising funds for first responders, hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has announced plans to raise funds to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as he continues to recover after suffering a cardiac arrest during his team’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals that week.
Lions safety Kerby Joseph sends snarky tweet after eliminating Packers from playoffs
The Lions technically had nothing to play for Sunday night, with the Seahawks having defeated the Rams earlier in the day to eliminate Detroit from playoff contention even if they managed to beat the Packers. Would they lay back and let Aaron Rodgers and the Packers waltz into the playoffs? Not so much. The Lions defeated the Packers, 20-16, on “Sunday Night Football” to deny Green Bay their fourth straight playoff appearance. And Detroit safety Kerby Joseph — who sealed the game with an interception on Rodgers — made it clear that they enjoyed knocking their division rivals out of the...
Rob Gronkowski will try a field goal in live Super Bowl ad
Rob Gronkowski will be back on a football field for the Super Bowl. The four-time All-Pro tight end will attempt to make a field goal in Arizona on Feb. 12 during a live Super Bowl television commercial for FanDuel. It will be a high-stakes kick for Gronkowski, a four-time Super...
