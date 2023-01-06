ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers start their weekend off with a match at the Wells Fargo Center against the Chicago Bulls. The fifth-seeded Sixers come into Friday night's match off of a close battle against the then-sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers. The match would see Philadelphia enter the third quarter ahead of Indiana, 97-84 before the Pacers sparked a comeback that sent the game to overtime after James Harden failed to ice the game off by uncharacteristically missing two free throws.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks to reportedly waive Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker‘s comeback with the Mavericks only lasted nine games, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, who tweets that Dallas will waive the veteran guard before his contract becomes fully guaranteed this weekend. Walker, 32, signed with the team in late November, hoping to resurrect his NBA career after...
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Lakers’ Lonnie Walker, Austin Reaves out at least two weeks

The Lakers shared some bad news on Friday, announcing that two of their rotation players will be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks due to injuries. As Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet tweets, Lonnie Walker has been diagnosed with left knee tendinitis and Austin Reaves has a left hamstring strain. The plan is for the team to reevaluate both players in approximately two weeks, Trudell adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Veteran guard P.J. Dozier signing a 10-day deal with Kings

Veteran shooting guard P.J. Dozier is inking a 10-day deal with the Kings, Dozier’s agent Kevin Bradbury informs Adrian Wojnarowski . Dozier signed a training camp deal with the Timberwolves this summer, but did not make the team’s opening night standard roster. Most recently, the 6-foot-6 swingman had been playing with Minnesota’s NBAGL affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

Embiid and the 76ers face the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid ranks second in the NBA scoring 33.5 points per game. The 76ers are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games....
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

