Did Aaron Rodgers play his last NFL game? After Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Lions, the veteran quarterback did something that has stirred speculation about his playing future. NBC cameras caught Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams asking Rodgers for his jersey after the game, to which the quarterback replied: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.” Williams seemed surprised, appearing to say, “You told me,” before Rodgers moved on and shared a moment with Lions running back and former Packer Jamaal Williams. The logical conclusion is that Rodgers wanted to keep the jersey in case that Packers defeat was the 39-year-old’s...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO