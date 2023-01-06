Read full article on original website
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
WLNS
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on...
Aaron Rodgers stirs retirement speculation with postgame moment caught on camera
Did Aaron Rodgers play his last NFL game? After Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Lions, the veteran quarterback did something that has stirred speculation about his playing future. NBC cameras caught Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams asking Rodgers for his jersey after the game, to which the quarterback replied: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.” Williams seemed surprised, appearing to say, “You told me,” before Rodgers moved on and shared a moment with Lions running back and former Packer Jamaal Williams. The logical conclusion is that Rodgers wanted to keep the jersey in case that Packers defeat was the 39-year-old’s...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
Houston Texans fire head coach Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith, the second straight time the team has let their head coach go at the end of a season.
