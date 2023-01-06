ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holidays have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of things to do around Central Florida this weekend.

Here are the top 9 events in the area this weekend.

Three Kings Celebration at SeaWorld

The Three Kings Celebration at SeaWorld Orlando takes place on Friday only. There will be a live retelling of the Tale of the Three Kings, music, festive food and drinks and more. Click here for details.

Ice Hockey Game

The Orlando Solar Bears will take on the Florida Everblades Friday at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center. Click here for details.

Inside Look at SeaWorld

This weekend and next weekend only, SeaWorld Orlando will host Inside Look, which gives guests an up-close and personal look at the SeaWorld Rescue Team. Click here for more information.

Sleeping Beauty at Dr. Phillips Center

The internationally acclaimed State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine has returned to Orlando for a performance of “Sleeping Beauty” Saturday at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Click here for more information.

Krampus Con in Kissimmee

You can still squeeze a little more Christmas into your season with the final weekend of Krampus Con at Krush Brau Park Saturday a Sunday. The fully immersive experience will have plenty of adult drinks for those 21 and over. Click here for information.

Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo in Sanford

Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, presented by Publix, is coming to a close as it wraps up on Jan. 15. Tickets are still on sale for this Sunday. Click here for information.

100 Year Celebration Kickoff at Orange County Library System

Orange County Library System will kick off its 100-year celebration Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Click here for details.

Love Out Loud 5K in Baldwin Park

Orlando Center for Justice’s Love Out Loud 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday at Baldwin Park. Click here for more information.

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will host “The Search for Life in the Universe” Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts. Click here for tickets.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

