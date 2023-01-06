ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly to start 2nd term; Kobach is AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's successful reelection campaign in Republican-leaning Kansas wooed centrist voters with ads showing her standing in the middle of a rural road. She is starting her second term facing a skeptical, GOP-led Legislature and a new, hard-right state attorney general. Kelly and...
KANSAS STATE
Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Farms settle suits on using immigrants over Black US workers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two agriculture businesses in the Mississippi Delta and some Black farm workers have settled the workers' lawsuits over claims the farms hired white laborers from South Africa and paid them more than the local Black employees for the same type of work. Federal court records...
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
Morikawa builds 2-shot lead going to weekend at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Winless last year for the first time in his young career, Collin Morikawa is playing as though he wants to put that behind him quickly. Morikawa was dialed in with his irons early and took advantage of some of the scoring holes late in his second round Friday for a 7-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
HAWAII STATE

