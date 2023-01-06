ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WTVW

Bills Beat Patriots in Emotional Homecoming After Hamlin Injury

After an emotionally draining week, it was a day Buffalo fans won’t forget for quite some time. After a week that probably felt longer than most, the Bills returned to their home field on Sunday and delivered a fitting performance to honor their teammate. With news of Damar Hamlin’s...
BUFFALO, NY
WTVW

Bucs’ Tom Brady Suffers First Losing Season as Starting NFL QB

One of the 45-year-old’s most impressive streaks came to an end Sunday in Atlanta. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady saw one of his most impressive streaks as an NFL quarterback come to an end with a loss to the Falcons on Sunday. For the first time in his 23-year professional career, the seven-time Super Bowl champion finished a regular season with a losing record.
TAMPA, FL
WTVW

Report: Jackson Has ‘Strong Chance’ to Play in Wild-Card Round

The quarterback has not played in a game since early December because of a knee injury. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has “a strong chance” to play in Baltimore’s wild-card game next weekend despite having missed five games to end the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTVW

NFL Owners Approve Playoff Changes Amid Bills-Bengals Cancellation

The league has officially passed the resolution after Monday's events. The NFL owners officially passed the proposed playoffs for the AFC playoffs after the league declared the Bills-Bengals game from Monday night a no contest. Among the changes include the AFC Championship game being played at a neutral site if the two teams participating played in a different number of games, with the No. 1 seed vs. the team having played in one less game could have been a No. 1 seed.
CINCINNATI, OH

