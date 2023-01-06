The league has officially passed the resolution after Monday's events. The NFL owners officially passed the proposed playoffs for the AFC playoffs after the league declared the Bills-Bengals game from Monday night a no contest. Among the changes include the AFC Championship game being played at a neutral site if the two teams participating played in a different number of games, with the No. 1 seed vs. the team having played in one less game could have been a No. 1 seed.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO