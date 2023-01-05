ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIP in Peace: Dave Schubert

It's never been just about the act of skateboarding. Documentation of our craft has always been an essential key to the equation, and Dave Schubert's camera captured countless iconic images that will endure for an eternity. He was a historian of the streets, from his East Coast roots to the Mecca of San Francisco. His legend only grows from here. RIP to the Real Deal. —Tony Vitello.
Latest Mark Curry Net Worth: Interesting Personal Life, Early Life, Career, And More!

Mark Curry Net Worth: Mark, who has always been the class clown, rapidly discovered that his outrageous sense of humor could go him far. He developed and perfected a comedic act while working at a pharmacy after dropping out of college, and he often rehearsed it on customers. These patrons, together with his family and friends, were the ones who persuaded Mark to try out his stand-up act in local comedy clubs.
There Was a Punk Show on BART Friday Night

If you live in the Bay Area, you've undoubtedly seen some unexpected entertainment on BART in your time. Dancers, magicians, those dudes that hang upside down from poles, drunk people. What you've probably never seen is a car packed to the gills with punks there to see a two-band show.
Kamaiyah – “Thru The Week”

These days, the Oakland rapper Kamaiyah is quietly but steadily cranking out new music. Last year, she came out the three EPs; the most recent, Keep It Lit, is less than a month old. Today, she’s got a new single called “Thru The Week,” and it’s one more example of what she does so well. Over a classic Bay Area beat — slow digital bassline, melodic synth-whines — Kamaiyah goes into breezy singsong mode, casually flexing with an everyday sense of calm. It’s not an ambitious song, but its vibe is tremendous. Listen below.
22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
Inside the $30,000-per-Night British Virgin Islands Outpost of San Francisco’s Premiere Private Club

The Battery Club, San Francisco’s go-to private club for tech executives and visiting celebrities, has opened a luxe outpost in the British Virgin Islands. The estate is the private home of San Francisco tech couple Xochi and Michael Birch, who also own The Battery. Dubbed The Village, it rents for between $24,000 and $32,000 a night and requires a four-night minimum stay. It’s available to anybody, though Battery members get 25% off. For that fee, up to 20 guests enjoy an all-inclusive vacation in “an island extension of the club” that was “built over a six-year period to exacting standards.” There are eight full-time staffers on-site and at least 11 when guests are present.
Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
Blog: The Oldest Catholic High School in San Mateo County

San Mateo County is home to five Catholic high schools. They are Junipero Serra (commonly referred to as Serra), Mercy High School, Notre Dame High School, Sacred Heart Preparatory, and Woodside Priory. Of the five, the oldest is Notre Dame. Founded in 1851, the all-female school was originally in San...
