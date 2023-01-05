Read full article on original website
thrashermagazine.com
RIP in Peace: Dave Schubert
It's never been just about the act of skateboarding. Documentation of our craft has always been an essential key to the equation, and Dave Schubert's camera captured countless iconic images that will endure for an eternity. He was a historian of the streets, from his East Coast roots to the Mecca of San Francisco. His legend only grows from here. RIP to the Real Deal. —Tony Vitello.
focushillsboro.com
Latest Mark Curry Net Worth: Interesting Personal Life, Early Life, Career, And More!
Mark Curry Net Worth: Mark, who has always been the class clown, rapidly discovered that his outrageous sense of humor could go him far. He developed and perfected a comedic act while working at a pharmacy after dropping out of college, and he often rehearsed it on customers. These patrons, together with his family and friends, were the ones who persuaded Mark to try out his stand-up act in local comedy clubs.
KQED
There Was a Punk Show on BART Friday Night
If you live in the Bay Area, you've undoubtedly seen some unexpected entertainment on BART in your time. Dancers, magicians, those dudes that hang upside down from poles, drunk people. What you've probably never seen is a car packed to the gills with punks there to see a two-band show.
Stereogum
Kamaiyah – “Thru The Week”
These days, the Oakland rapper Kamaiyah is quietly but steadily cranking out new music. Last year, she came out the three EPs; the most recent, Keep It Lit, is less than a month old. Today, she’s got a new single called “Thru The Week,” and it’s one more example of what she does so well. Over a classic Bay Area beat — slow digital bassline, melodic synth-whines — Kamaiyah goes into breezy singsong mode, casually flexing with an everyday sense of calm. It’s not an ambitious song, but its vibe is tremendous. Listen below.
If you haven’t walked SF's Golden Gate Bridge, you should. Here's why.
Zip across by car, and you get only a fraction of the experience.
berkeleyside.org
22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
Elon Musk Predicts One of San Francisco's Problems Will Get Worse
The Covid-19 pandemic has been good for tech companies. The global economy has moved online overnight. From groceries to medical consultations to art, the economy has become tech-driven. The pandemic has thus enabled technology to become the engine of our daily lives faster than expected. One of the big changes...
San Francisco sweeps homeless camps amid winter storms despite court order
The city is carrying out sweeps even after a preliminary injunction, according to a new court filing.
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
sfstandard.com
Inside the $30,000-per-Night British Virgin Islands Outpost of San Francisco’s Premiere Private Club
The Battery Club, San Francisco’s go-to private club for tech executives and visiting celebrities, has opened a luxe outpost in the British Virgin Islands. The estate is the private home of San Francisco tech couple Xochi and Michael Birch, who also own The Battery. Dubbed The Village, it rents for between $24,000 and $32,000 a night and requires a four-night minimum stay. It’s available to anybody, though Battery members get 25% off. For that fee, up to 20 guests enjoy an all-inclusive vacation in “an island extension of the club” that was “built over a six-year period to exacting standards.” There are eight full-time staffers on-site and at least 11 when guests are present.
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
Oakland’s Golden Peacock restaurant closes permanently after 50 years
The restaurant was known for yin yang dumplings, pressed duck and Hung Tao Yee Foo wonton soup.
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: The Oldest Catholic High School in San Mateo County
San Mateo County is home to five Catholic high schools. They are Junipero Serra (commonly referred to as Serra), Mercy High School, Notre Dame High School, Sacred Heart Preparatory, and Woodside Priory. Of the five, the oldest is Notre Dame. Founded in 1851, the all-female school was originally in San...
californiaglobe.com
1,700 Layoffs At SF-Based Stitch Fix Capped off a Rough First Week of 2023
A massive 20% layoff at San Francisco-based fashion tech company Stitch Fix on Friday capped off a rough first week for Bay Area tech companies, as thousands of more tech workers in the area continue the trend started last year of tech companies quickly downsizing. Beginning in October of last...
“Most Haunted Cemetery In San Francisco”- 3 Cemeteries You Shouldn’t Visit If You’re Scared Of Ghost
San Francisco is a city with a rich history and, as such, it is no surprise that it is home to a number of reportedly haunted cemeteries. Here are four of the most haunted cemeteries in San Francisco:
'Impactful atmospheric river' soaks SF Bay Area: What to know
An atmospheric river swept the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday.
What Was I Thinking??? My Wife’s SFO United Club Review
When Sharon took a solo trip to California, she flew home from San Francisco on a red-eye with an 11 PM departure time. Through the kindness of an acquaintance, she had access to a United Club. I kindly asked her if she would take pictures and write about the club.
What is Dutch crunch and how did it get so popular in San Francisco?
"Multiple textures excite the sensory experience."
