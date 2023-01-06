ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Is Worth a Pretty Penny! Inside Her Net Worth, How She Makes Money

By Olivia Jakiel
 3 days ago
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is known for her sassy one-liners, groovy dance moves and iconic hairstyles, but she’s much more than just a reality star! Get details about how the Bravo star makes her money, her impressive net worth and more.

What Is Lisa Rinna’s Net Worth?

Lisa is worth an estimated $10 million as of January 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Lisa Rinna Make Money?

Bravo fans know Lisa from her stint on RHOBH, but before finding fame as a reality star, the mom of two – who wed hubby Harry Hamlin in March 1997 – is also an accomplished actress, having notable roles in soap operas like Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place.

She’s also guest-starred on numerous television series, including This Close, The Guest Book, The Middle, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Big Time Rush, Hannah Montana, Entourage, Veronica Mars, 8 Simple Rules, Baywatch and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUuOD_0k580rVC00
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Additionally, Lisa has competed on Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Apprentice, and even posed nude for Playboy while six months pregnant with her first daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, in 1998, whom she welcomed in June that same year. Lisa and Harry then welcomed youngest daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, in June 2001.

Lisa Rinna Is an Author

The Bravo personality has penned a total of three books over the years: The Big, Fun, Sexy Sex Book, Rinnavation: Getting Your Best Life Ever – a New York Times best-seller – and Starlit: A Novel.

Lisa Rinna Has Fashion, Beauty and Wine Brands

In addition to her other ventures, Lisa has a fashion line sold on QVC called The Lisa Rinna Collection, as well as a cosmetics collection, Lisa Rinna Beauty. The multifaceted star has also ventured into the beverage business, launching Rinna Wines in 2022.

“Rinna Wines came to be from an unforgettable girls’ trip to Provence, France,” read an Instagram caption posted in December 2022. “We want to bring people together to enjoy raw, unfiltered moments with their favorites.”

Lisa Rinna Left ‘RHOBH’ in January 2023

After eight seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa announced in January 2023 that she would not be returning to the beloved Bravo franchise, noting that her contract ended at the end of season 12. She and the network mutually came to the decision after “taking the time to weigh her options and business obligations,” per her rep.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Lisa told In Touch in a statement. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

