Benton County, OR

kezi.com

Officials searching for missing man in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody

EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital. Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near HWY 99 in Eugene, on Saturday, January 7 at 10:40 a.m. Police say the suspect, Dustin...
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man

A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says

WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says

EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Community comes together to support Eugene hit-and-run victim

EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday's hit and run at the corner of Lincoln and 6th has left 60-year-old Teresa Arellano bed bound with broken bones, heavy bruising and a long road to recovery . "You know, she's in a lot of pain. She's very swollen from head to toe. She's...
EUGENE, OR
wholecommunity.news

The alleys of Jefferson Westside

Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon firefighters put out second blaze in same day

Lebanon firefighters saved an apartment building from burning down late Wednesday, Jan. 4, the second structure fire extinguished by the department in one day. Firefighters were dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. after someone reported a fire at Park Manor Apartments on Market Street. They found smoke and flame in a...
LEBANON, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Bottle Drop follow: Look up and smile

Following up on last week’s story about the Albany Bottle Drop, and more generally about the Oregon Bottle Bill, there’s something I’d like to amend. The Dec. 30 story was prompted by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s announcement of changes in its terms and conditions taking effect Jan 1.
ALBANY, OR

