Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Officials searching for missing man in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
kezi.com
Eugene police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital. Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near HWY 99 in Eugene, on Saturday, January 7 at 10:40 a.m. Police say the suspect, Dustin...
philomathnews.com
Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man
A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
kezi.com
Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
kezi.com
Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
kezi.com
Man who allegedly ran across street suffers head injury in car collision
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while unlawfully running across Main Street on Friday night, according to Springfield Police Department. Springfield police said officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Main Street and 42nd Street at...
kezi.com
Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
kezi.com
Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says
EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
Oregon State Police uncover large illegal marijuana operation in Marion County
Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.
Approximately 30 cats dead after fire at Silverton cat rescue
A fire at a Silverton cat rescue took the lives of dozens of cats and caused an estimated $700,000 in damage to the home the fire took place, fire officials said.
KCBY
Community comes together to support Eugene hit-and-run victim
EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday's hit and run at the corner of Lincoln and 6th has left 60-year-old Teresa Arellano bed bound with broken bones, heavy bruising and a long road to recovery . "You know, she's in a lot of pain. She's very swollen from head to toe. She's...
wholecommunity.news
The alleys of Jefferson Westside
Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
KGW
The latest on 9 suspects from Oregon and SW Washington charged for Jan. 6 insurrection
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two years after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors are still working their way through hundreds of cases. More than 950 people have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack, according to the U.S. Department of Justice — including nine people from Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon firefighters put out second blaze in same day
Lebanon firefighters saved an apartment building from burning down late Wednesday, Jan. 4, the second structure fire extinguished by the department in one day. Firefighters were dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. after someone reported a fire at Park Manor Apartments on Market Street. They found smoke and flame in a...
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
philomathnews.com
Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
hh-today.com
Bottle Drop follow: Look up and smile
Following up on last week’s story about the Albany Bottle Drop, and more generally about the Oregon Bottle Bill, there’s something I’d like to amend. The Dec. 30 story was prompted by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s announcement of changes in its terms and conditions taking effect Jan 1.
thatoregonlife.com
People Lose Their Minds Over The French Toast At This Oregon Coast Cafe
When you are headed to one of Oregon’s favorite coastal towns, Newport, the Fishtails Cafe is an absolute must if you are looking for a good meal. Open seven days a week until 4pm, you will surely not be disappointed when visiting Fishtails. The small coastal town has been...
Comments / 0