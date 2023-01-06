Read full article on original website
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
60 Year Old Dover, NH Business Damaged by Fire
A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers who saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting therogh the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in. S.
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches
SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
WMUR.com
City of Manchester to begin evicting homeless encampment due to growing safety concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester will begin evicting a homeless encampment on Pine and Manchester streets on Monday, according to a letter from the city homeless director that News 9 Investigates obtained. Starting Monday at 9 a.m., people living in the area will have seven days to...
whdh.com
18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
NECN
2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home
Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
Husband Of Missing Cohasset Woman Arrested For Misleading Investigators: DA
The husband of woman from Cohasset who has been missing since the first day of the year was arrested for altering the course of the investigation, officials said. Brian Walshe, age 46, was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.
Dive teams search water off Salem beach for missing man after finding his belongings at nearby beach
SALEM, Mass. — State and local dive teams search the water off of the Salem coast after finding the belongings of a missing Maine man at a nearby beach. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
Man Who Left Exeter, New Hampshire, Burglary on Skateboard Arrested
A former Exeter resident who made his exit from the burglary of a business in September on a motorized skateboard was arrested in December after a car chase in Keene. Exeter Police Chief Stephen Poulin said Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale broke into New England Truck Center on Epping Road around 8:30 p.m. on September 18. Security video captured Dean entering the parking lot on a motorized skateboard and using a rock to break a window during a heavy rain. The video also showed Dean leaving on the skateboard carrying what looked like a cash box with over $1,500 in cash and checks inside.
WMUR.com
Merrimack community mourns lost of high school senior killed in head-on collision
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A student at Merrimack High School was killed after a head-on crash Friday night, which seriously injured others, according to police. The Merrimack School District Chief Education Officer, Everett Olsen, said Xander Venedam, 18, was a student at the high school and was killed in the crash. He said Xander had a great personality and leaves behind many friends.
WMUR.com
18-year-old dead, others seriously hurt after head-on crash in Merrimack
MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 18-year-old from Merrimack is dead and others are injured after a head-on crash Friday night, according to police. Merrimack police said just after 7 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash on Continental Boulevard near Bailey Court. Police and fire responded and the road was shut down because of the crash.
WMUR.com
UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
Woman stabbed during Quincy road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass — A woman was stabbed during a road rage incident in Quincy Saturday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Bay State Road for a road rage incident at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers...
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
manchesterinklink.com
Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states
The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
Quincy police investigating rollover crash at rotary
QUINCY, Mass — Quincy Police are investigating a rollover crash at a rotary. Police say a call came in a little before 1:30 a.m. for a rollover crash at the Fore River Rotary. Three ambulances were called to the scene, and three people were transported to the hospital but...
WMUR.com
Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
WMUR.com
Police continue to ask for public's help in search for Concord girl reported missing in 1968
CONCORD, N.H. — A 15-year-old Concord girl has been missing for more than 50 years and police are looking for anyone who had contact with the teen between December 1967 and January 1968, or anytime thereafter. Status: Missing person. City/town: Concord. Reported missing: Jan. 8, 1968. Janis Taylor was...
WMUR.com
Connecticut police investigate conduct of off-duty officer at New Hampshire hockey tournament
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Connecticut police department is investigating the conduct of one of its officers while he was off-duty at a hockey tournament in New Hampshire. Officer Corey Sutherland, who is assigned to the patrol division at the Vernon Police Department, also served as a youth hockey coach when he allegedly pulled an opposing player to the ice during a game at a New Year’s Eve tournament at the Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett.
UPDATE: Eversource’s Transformer Move to Hampton, New Hampshire, Delayed
UPDATE: Due to the weather forecast, the move has been postponed until Monday, January 9. Delays are likely Thursday as Eversource moves a transformer from Hooksett to Hampton. It will take all day starting at 9 a.m. to move the 59 ton, 15 foot tall, 37 foot long, 12 foot...
