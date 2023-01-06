Read full article on original website
New details emerge about suspect arrested for Idaho killings
New details are emerging about 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the suspect arrested for the killings of four University of Idaho students. CNN's Camila Bernal has the story.
Dispensary burglary suspect arrested following police pursuit
A marijuana-dispensary burglary suspect was reportedly taken into custody following a police pursuit early Monday morning.A burglary alarm was set off at approximately 4:45 a.m. at a marijuana dispensary located near Alameda and 6th streets Monday.Responding LAPD officers saw someone run from the building and get into a black BMW, and a pursuit ensued. The driver reportedly bailed on foot near the 110 Freeway and Slauson Ave. and was taken into custody.Officers were on scene at the dispensary location after the dispensary owner reported seeing someone else in the building on security cameras.
Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later
Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.
Father charged with deliberately crashing family Tesla off cliff is seen in new video as nine police visits revealed
A California doctor accused of deliberately driving his Tesla 250ft off a cliff with his family inside had nine police visits to his home since 2017.The callouts to Dharmesh A Patel’s home in Pasadena were for reports of suspicious persons and burglary alarms, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing Pasadena Police Department records.A Pasadena City spokesperson told The Independent the incidents were deemed to be false alarms. None were for domestic disturbances, the LA Times noted.“There have been several false alarms after panic alarms were set off at the house,” the spokesperson said, and there have never been any domestic...
Body Cam Shows Cops Arresting 82-Year-Old Woman For Not Paying $77 Trash Bill
This is so incredibly sad ... cops arresting and handcuffing an old lady who didn't pay her trash bill. Thing is ... the cops were just following protocol, which means someone should start thinking about protocol. 82-year-old Martha Menefield opened the door of her Valley, Alabama home and saw 2 cops with an arrest warrant.
Grammy Winner Mark Capps Shot Dead by Police After He Allegedly Held His Wife and Stepdaughter Hostage
A SWAT officer fatally shot Mark Capps as police investigated claims that he had held his wife and stepdaughter against their will at gunpoint A Grammy-winning recording engineer is dead after being shot by police who were investigating claims he kidnapped his wife and stepdaughter and held them at gunpoint. Mark J. Capps, 54, allegedly held a gun at police who responded to the kidnapping incident, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department public affairs director Don Aaron said in a "critical incident briefing." Per Aaron, SWAT officers went to the home...
Man found dead in burned RV in Exposition Park; homicide suspect sought
A man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles Monday night, and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Browning Blvd. near Budlong Ave., according to the LAPD.After firefighters put out the blaze, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside the RV.A witness told officers that a 46-year-old man approached the RV and threw an unknown object at the vehicle before it burst into flames, according to the LAPD. The suspect then fled on foot.
[WATCH] Doctor Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Family 250 Feet Off Cliff
A Pasadena radiologist was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he drove a Tesla 250 feet off a cliff in San Mateo, CA. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the California Highway Patrol, Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, of Pasadena, his wife, 41, and two children – ages 4 and 7 – were inside the Tesla when the car plunged off the side of a cliff at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide.
What we know about how suspect in Takeoff's murder made $1 million bond
Patrick Clark's attorney said the man who helped bond out his client was a "family friend and concerned citizen."
Male suspect killed in deputy involved shooting in Santa Clarita
Authorities on Sunday were investigating a deputy involved shooting in Santa Clarita. The incident unfolded around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Spunky Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads. There, a deputy involved shooting unfolded, and one male adult suspect was pronounced dead. Details surrounding the shooting, including what led up to it, were not immediately released. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot At L.A. Intersection, Authorities Suspect 'Targeted' Hit
A horrifying scene unfolded at a Los Angeles intersection on December 29. A pregnant woman was traveling to pick up a birthday cake with her father, when she was shot several times at an intersection in what authorities have alleged was a "targeted" attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. The family of Marissa Perez is shocked and distraught over the brutal murder of the beloved 25-year-old, who was four months pregnant at the time of her death. The tragic incident occurred at the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard around 7:30 PM. According to police records, the Los Angeles County's Sheriff...
Shooting investigation underway in Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was investigating a shooting Saturday night in Santa Clarita. It happened around 10:48 p.m. at an apartment complex on Prairie Lane off of Soledad Canyon Road. The sheriff's department said a person wearing all black approached the scene and started shooting. It is unclear how many victims if any, were shot. The suspect fled the scene and is currently at large. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Transit police seek robbery suspect who allegedly assaulted man at Harvard Square station
A 63-year-old man was injured in the incident, which took place Dec. 24 at approximately 10 a.m., according to authorities. MBTA Transit Police is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in a reported assault and attempted robbery last month at the Harvard Square T stop.
Deputies fatally shoot man at same Santa Clarita intersection of woman's stabbing death
A man was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier.The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where a woman was found stabbed to death at about 1:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.The woman and the suspect were both pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was immediately available on the connection, if any, between the deaths.The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about either incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Homicide investigation underway in South Gate following fatal shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Gate Thursday evening. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident took place at around 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, just west of Atlantic Avenue. The victim, thus far unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are working to determine a motive in the shooting and search for a suspect. They're hoping to gather witness statements and evidence from the scene. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.
