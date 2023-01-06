A man was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier.The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where a woman was found stabbed to death at about 1:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.The woman and the suspect were both pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was immediately available on the connection, if any, between the deaths.The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about either incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO