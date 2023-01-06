Read full article on original website
Woman Found Stabbed To Death North Of Santa Clarita
Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a woman found early Sunday morning. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified woman was found stabbed at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, several miles north of Santa Clarita Valley proper, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) officials. ...
Shooting of 2 Victims in Valinda Under Investigation
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Sation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two victims late Friday night, Jan. 6, in the city of Valinda. LASD Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call regarding a...
Man sentenced to prison for card skimming installations at SoCal gas stations
Robert Fichidzhyan, 40, of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to creating electronic card skimming devices that prosecutors allege were installed at dozens of gas stations.
LA Man Prison Bound for Creating Card Skimming Devices Used at SoCal Gas Stations
A Los Angeles County man was sentenced Friday to more than three years in federal prison for building card skimmers that were secretly installed at gas pumps throughout Southern California in order to steal financial information. Robert Fichidzhyan, 40, of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to...
Inmate bus breaks down on Interstate 5
An inmate bus broke down on Interstate 5 while transporting 34 inmates to Pitchess Detention Center on Friday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Lt. Luis Molina, an inmate bus at full capacity broke down on the northbound Interstate 5 exit at Magic Mountain...
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Mt. Wilson
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next several days, health officials have issued a cold weather alert for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas.
Flood watches issued for LA, Orange counties as SoCal braces for heavy rains, high winds
LOS ANGELES - More rain is coming to Southern California on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Los Angeles and Orange County. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
Day Of Rainfall Causes Havoc In Santa Clarita
With the heavy rainfall making its way across many parts of California, the storm on Thursday left no part of Santa Clarita dry, causing a number of traffic accidents, flooding and a water rescue. The powerful storm that drenched Santa Clarita has been making headlines as meteorologists predicted up to 3 inches of rain. The ...
Five Santa Clarita Schools Selected For California Distinguished Award
Five schools within Santa Clarita’s different school districts were selected for the 2023 California Distinguished School Award. More than 350 elementary schools were selected for the prestigious program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley. These schools include Charles Helmers, Oak Hills, Pico Canyon, Stevenson Ranch Elementary and West Creek Academy. This is ...
Streets flood, river flows during major storm
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for much of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. Meteorologists with the NWS’s Oxnard station said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday but will most likely be extended, even as showers subside, due to reports of road floods.
What Three Leading Colleges Call Santa Clarita Home
The Santa Clarita Valley is home to three leading colleges, offering hundreds of different programs for aspiring students. Three leading colleges call our Santa Clarita Valley home, including; the College of the Canyons, the California Institute of the Arts, and The Master’s University. College of the Canyons (COC) Founded in 1969, College of the Canyons ...
Heavy Rain, High Winds Coming to Southern California
More rain is coming to the Southland on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Orange County.
Laurel Canyon house shifts, cracks after storm hits Southern California with heavy rain, winds
As people began to assess the damage from a storm that drenched Southern California, one resident in Laurel Canyon discovered how powerful the rain and winds were.
‘Bomb cyclone’ causes street flooding in Southern California; rain totals impressive
Torrential rainfall hit Southern California Thursday morning as a “bomb cyclone” delivered as expected. Rain totals exceeded 2 inches in some areas of Los Angeles County by mid-morning with higher totals in the mountains and coastal valleys of Ventura County. The National Weather Service said the storm produced up to 1.25 inches of rain per […]
U.S. Forest Service is Hiring 400 Wildland Firefighters - Our Goal is to Match Local Candidates with Local Positions in California
January 7, 2023 - The Forest Service is hosting an in-person event to hire 400 wildland firefighters in California. Come meet regional fire and human resources staff, ask questions, learn about the fire crews and their duties, and tentative job offers may be extended to qualifying candidates. Our goal is to match local candidates with local positions in California. Wildland firefighter positions will be posted on USAJOBS.gov using direct-hire authority.
