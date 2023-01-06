ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Woman Found Stabbed To Death North Of Santa Clarita

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a woman found early Sunday morning. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified woman was found stabbed at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, several miles north of Santa Clarita Valley proper, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) officials. ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Shooting of 2 Victims in Valinda Under Investigation

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Sation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two victims late Friday night, Jan. 6, in the city of Valinda. LASD Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call regarding a...
VALINDA, CA
signalscv.com

Inmate bus breaks down on Interstate 5

An inmate bus broke down on Interstate 5 while transporting 34 inmates to Pitchess Detention Center on Friday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Lt. Luis Molina, an inmate bus at full capacity broke down on the northbound Interstate 5 exit at Magic Mountain...
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge

Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
foxla.com

Flood watches issued for LA, Orange counties as SoCal braces for heavy rains, high winds

LOS ANGELES - More rain is coming to Southern California on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Los Angeles and Orange County. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Day Of Rainfall Causes Havoc In Santa Clarita

With the heavy rainfall making its way across many parts of California, the storm on Thursday left no part of Santa Clarita dry, causing a number of traffic accidents, flooding and a water rescue.  The powerful storm that drenched Santa Clarita has been making headlines as meteorologists predicted up to 3 inches of rain.  The ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Five Santa Clarita Schools Selected For California Distinguished Award

Five schools within Santa Clarita’s different school districts were selected for the 2023 California Distinguished School Award.  More than 350 elementary schools were selected for the prestigious program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley. These schools include Charles Helmers, Oak Hills, Pico Canyon, Stevenson Ranch Elementary and West Creek Academy. This is ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Streets flood, river flows during major storm

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for much of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. Meteorologists with the NWS’s Oxnard station said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday but will most likely be extended, even as showers subside, due to reports of road floods.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

What Three Leading Colleges Call Santa Clarita Home

The Santa Clarita Valley is home to three leading colleges, offering hundreds of different programs for aspiring students. Three leading colleges call our Santa Clarita Valley home, including; the College of the Canyons, the California Institute of the Arts, and The Master’s University. College of the Canyons (COC) Founded in 1969, College of the Canyons ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Forest Service is Hiring 400 Wildland Firefighters - Our Goal is to Match Local Candidates with Local Positions in California

January 7, 2023 - The Forest Service is hosting an in-person event to hire 400 wildland firefighters in California. Come meet regional fire and human resources staff, ask questions, learn about the fire crews and their duties, and tentative job offers may be extended to qualifying candidates. Our goal is to match local candidates with local positions in California. Wildland firefighter positions will be posted on USAJOBS.gov using direct-hire authority.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy