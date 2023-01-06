ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

harrisburgpa.gov

Meet the City of Harrisburg’s newest police officers

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police welcomed 11 new officers on Thursday in one of the largest recruiting classes in recent years. Ten of them will start a six-month police academy at HACC’s Piccola Law Enforcement Complex on Monday, January 9. One, Ofc. Elliot Christman, has already completed his police academy certification, and will begin in the bureau’s training program.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

York County Eagle Scout hosts memorial blood drive

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The 2nd annual Rick Saar memorial blood drive was held on Jan. 8 at the Wyndramere Heights Evangelical Church in Newberry Township. The event was organized by Troop 284's Eagle Scout, Corbin Hutchinson, who needed blood transfusions at a young age. Hutchinson, along with other...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Girl Scouts rally celebrates 2023 cookie season

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) hosted a cookie rally at PeoplesBank park in York on Sunday afternoon. More than 250 Girl Scouts were at the event to kick off the cookie-selling season. The event featured different cookie-themed booths for people to...
YORK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The behind-the-scenes story of Mark Rozzi’s surprising rise to Pa. House speaker

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Before delivering prepared remarks, newly elected Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi offered a short, extemporaneous thought on his surprising ascent from the chamber’s literal back bench to the speaker’s rostrum. “I’m sure a lot of you didn’t expect...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Harrisburg-based veterinary care facility officially opened

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Blue Mountain Veterinary Care officially opened its new facility on Dec. 21 at the Forrest Hill Commons in Harrisburg. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care, owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, is a private-locally owned animal hospital and clinic. According to Dr. Nelson, she has worked for other veterinary care facilities in the past – accruing over ten years of experience. However, owning her own practice was very important to her, so she could guarantee the best quality care for pet patients, and pet owners.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks

Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Sunken Garden murder suspect arrested

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested in connection with the body found at the Sunken Garden in Harrisburg in December 2022. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, they arrested and charged Brandon Martinez in his alleged connection to the murder investigation. Martinez has been charged...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Two years later, remembering Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Exactly two years ago—on Jan. 6, 2021—the Pennsylvania Capitol steps were filled with people protesting President Joe Biden’s win. A similar rally in Washington, D.C. that day became a violent insurrection when rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol. On Jan. 6, 2023, another...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

York City Police Department swear in a dozen new officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Police Department just got bigger, and by the dozen. “I am proud of this. I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. The York City Police Department had 12 new police officers sworn […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County receives Opioid Settlement Funds

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Board of Comissioners announced on Thursday, Jan. 5 that the county has received Opioid Settlements Funds. To aid in the process of giving these funds out, the Board of Commissioners created the York County Opioid Advisory Board by appointing local community leaders who are working to eradicate the opioid problems in the community.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

54-year-old allegedly pointed gun at teens in Harrisburg traffic

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a traffic incident where a man allegedly pointed a gun at three local teenagers. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg, the situation happened on Jonestown Rd. and Allentown Blvd. at around 2:05 p.m. on Dec. 17. Authorities...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
NEWVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County police chief resigns

Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Celebrating 2023's first National Play Outside Day

The weather outside has been far from frightful, which has many excited to take advantage of National Play Outside Day. This national holiday takes place on the first Saturday of each month and aims to bring family members of all ages together by enjoying some time out of the house.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Farm hands prepare for Pa. Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After a week of preparation, the animals are moving into place for the start of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. “It’s always exciting because you’re seeing new cows that people are showing this year," said Dalton Brown, a farm hand from the Adams Cattle Company.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg local news

