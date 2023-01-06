ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady hasn’t tired of breaking records — even his own. He ended Sunday with a different record he’s never had: a losing one. Brady broke his own NFL mark for most completions in a season, quickly gaining the needed nine connections in Tampa Bay’s 30-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He played into the second quarter and then was taken out to avoid injury with the playoffs next week.

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO