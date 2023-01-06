Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Cops looking for man who burglarized a Boystown apartment building on Friday
Chicago police are trying to identify the burglar who broke into a Boystown courtyard building on Friday afternoon. The Town Hall (19th) District tweeted a surveillance image of the man, saying that he committed a burglary in the 900 block of West Cornelia. Another burglary was reported that afternoon in...
cwbchicago.com
$15,000 reward offered for info about murder outside River North nightclub
Chicago — A $15,000 reward is being offered for tips that help Chicago police crack the case of a quadruple shooting that left a man dead outside a River North nightclub in November. Cook County Crime Stoppers announced the reward, which is active for 60 days, on Saturday. Witnesses...
cwbchicago.com
Men robbed, carjacked, kidnapped man on Rivers Casino parking lot, prosecutors say
Chicago — Two men allegedly robbed, carjacked, and kidnapped a man from the Rivers Casino parking lot in suburban Des Plaines this week, and prosecutors said casino security drove by as the robbery was in progress. Kadeem Burton, 32, and Curtis Rollins, 31, were held without bail by Judge...
Four hospitalized after driver allegedly runs red light and causes crash in the Loop, police say
Four people were hospitalized after two cars crashed in the Loop Saturday night. Chicago police said a woman driving southbound on Michigan Avenue didn’t stop her Ford sedan at a red light and hit a BMW at around 8:50 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
Chicago police: 15-year-old boy shot in the shoulder while sitting in car
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was injured after he was shot while sitting in a car early Saturday morning in Chicago, according to police. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of South Western Avenue. The boy was a passenger in a car when someone in a black Kia pulled up next […]
5 hurt in crash after driver runs red light, hits another vehicle, police say
The fire department said a 52-year old woman is in grave condition.
ABC7 Chicago
Teen among 4 hospitalized after Loop crash, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- Four people, including a teenager, were hospitalized Saturday night when two cars collided in the Loop. About 8:50 p.m., a 40-year-old woman driving a Ford sedan ran a red light in the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue and struck a BMW sedan, Chicago police said. The woman...
Police: 14-year-old boy found shot blocks away from fatal shooting hours earlier
CHICAGO — Chicago police officers found a 14-year-old boy who was shot just blocks away and hours after two other teens were shot, one fatally, near a gas station. The Chicago Police Department said officers found the boy shot twice in the wrist leaving a building’s common area around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block […]
Man Stabbed After Argument on Chicago's Northwest Side, Police Say
A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck during an argument on Chicago’s Northwest Side Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 4400 block of North Drake in the Albany Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police. According to authorities, the man became involved in...
Bicyclist says he was followed, shot in Uptown after trying to stop car break-in
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist who was shot during ana attempted car break-in in the Uptown community was out of the hospital Friday – and was speaking out.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the bicyclist at his home Friday. He came out to talk to us wearing the same jacket he says he was wearing Wednesday when he was shot.The jacket is riddled with small bullet holes along the seam.The victim didn't want to show his face for fear of retaliation. He told us off camera that what happened was bad – but it could have been way worse.As police...
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Police Searching for 15-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Rogers Park
Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen earlier this week in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood, authorities said. Isaiah Barraza is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has light facial hair, according to authorities. Isaiah was last seen Thursday in the area of Morse Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue. At the time, he was wearing the same coat and hooded jacket as in the picture above.
cwbchicago.com
Driver carjacked near Diversey Harbor on Thursday evening, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating the armed carjacking of a man near Diversey Harbor in Lakeview on Thursday night. The 33-year-old was in the 300 block of West Diversey when a small white or gray SUV pulled up around 10:50 p.m., according to a Chicago police spokesperson. A hijacker stepped out of the vehicle, brandished a gun, and demanded that he hand over his keys.
fox32chicago.com
Park Ridge police search for attempted burglar
CHICAGO - An attempted burglary was reported in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago Thursday evening. Park Ridge police say a would-be burglar entered a home in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m. through an unlocked back door. Multiple residents were home and told police the suspect...
Woman sucker-punched in River North, warns of another random attack
The victim said the offender made his way across the street as if nothing had happened.
Man stabbed in the neck during argument in Albany Park
CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Sunday morning on the North Side of Chicago. The man, 50, was stabbed around 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Drake in Albany Park. According to the Chicago Police Department, The man got into an argument with someone in the street […]
fox32chicago.com
Second teen charged in October armed carjacking on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Another offender was charged in connection to an armed carjacking and robbery that happened last fall in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Police say Miguel Miranda, 18, of Chicago, was charged with forcefully robbing another 18-year-old at gunpoint on Oct. 13, 2022 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place.
$15K reward hopes to generate leads in unsolved murder of Pharthania Dukes in South Loop
32-year-old Pharthania Dukes was stabbed to death nearly one year ago in Chicago's South Loop
Group canvassing Chicago in caravan of stolen vehicles, committing armed robberies and carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a group of suspects who are canvassing the city in a caravan of stolen vehicles and committing various crimes including armed robberies and carjackings. In a community alert issued Friday, Chicago police said the group has been involved in at least eight...
