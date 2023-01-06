ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Teen among 4 hospitalized after Loop crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Four people, including a teenager, were hospitalized Saturday night when two cars collided in the Loop. About 8:50 p.m., a 40-year-old woman driving a Ford sedan ran a red light in the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue and struck a BMW sedan, Chicago police said. The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bicyclist says he was followed, shot in Uptown after trying to stop car break-in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist who was shot during ana attempted car break-in in the Uptown community was out of the hospital Friday – and was speaking out.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the bicyclist at his home Friday. He came out to talk to us wearing the same jacket he says he was wearing Wednesday when he was shot.The jacket is riddled with small bullet holes along the seam.The victim didn't want to show his face for fear of retaliation. He told us off camera that what happened was bad – but it could have been way worse.As police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Police Searching for 15-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Rogers Park

Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen earlier this week in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood, authorities said. Isaiah Barraza is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has light facial hair, according to authorities. Isaiah was last seen Thursday in the area of Morse Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue. At the time, he was wearing the same coat and hooded jacket as in the picture above.
cwbchicago.com

Driver carjacked near Diversey Harbor on Thursday evening, police say

Chicago — Police are investigating the armed carjacking of a man near Diversey Harbor in Lakeview on Thursday night. The 33-year-old was in the 300 block of West Diversey when a small white or gray SUV pulled up around 10:50 p.m., according to a Chicago police spokesperson. A hijacker stepped out of the vehicle, brandished a gun, and demanded that he hand over his keys.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Park Ridge police search for attempted burglar

CHICAGO - An attempted burglary was reported in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago Thursday evening. Park Ridge police say a would-be burglar entered a home in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m. through an unlocked back door. Multiple residents were home and told police the suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man stabbed in the neck during argument in Albany Park

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Sunday morning on the North Side of Chicago. The man, 50, was stabbed around 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Drake in Albany Park. According to the Chicago Police Department, The man got into an argument with someone in the street […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second teen charged in October armed carjacking on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Another offender was charged in connection to an armed carjacking and robbery that happened last fall in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Police say Miguel Miranda, 18, of Chicago, was charged with forcefully robbing another 18-year-old at gunpoint on Oct. 13, 2022 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
