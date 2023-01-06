Read full article on original website
Where will Lukas Reichel slot into Hawks' lineup long-term?
Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel had his eyes set on one thing going into training camp: "My goal is to play full-time in the NHL this season." That's what every player's mindset should be, especially one of his caliber. But it shouldn't have come as a surprise that the Blackhawks sent...
Why Jake McCabe has been Hawks' steadiest defenseman
The Blackhawks are approaching the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, and they're sitting at the bottom of the NHL standings. In fact, they're on pace to finish with the fewest points of any team in the salary cap area. As a team, their stats are among the worst across...
NBC Sports
Aube-Kubel makes case to stay with goals in consecutive games
WASHINGTON — For the first time this season, the Capitals are approaching a situation in which they will have too many healthy players. The injury-plagued Caps have endured several stretches without key stars and at least one in John Carlson is still out indefinitely. However, both Nicklas Backstrom and...
10 observations: Stalock, Hawks shut out Coyotes without Kane
The Blackhawks shut out the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 at the United Center on Friday. 1. Patrick Kane did not play because of a lower-body injury. It's the first time he's missed a game because of an injury since he broke his collarbone in February 2015, which is hard to fathom. The five games he had missed since then were because of an illness or COVID protocol. Remarkable durability at this stage of his career.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Need Patience with David Jiricek After WJC
The Columbus Blue Jackets defensive prospect pool was on display at the World Junior Championship as David Jiricek and Stanislav Svozil stole the show with their performances for Czechia, which resulted in a silver medal run. The team doesn’t have to do anything regarding Svozil for the remainder of the season as he’ll go back to the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League alongside Connor Bedard who was the MVP of the tournament for Canada. Jiricek, on the other hand, will likely head back to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL), and despite his strong performances, he should remain there for the rest of the 2022-23 season.
Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.
Examining four Bears' NFL draft scenarios entering Week 18
There will be a lot at stake for the 3-13 Bears on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago enters the season finale with a realistic chance to land the No. 1 pick Sunday. They could also finish the season with the No. 4 pick, depending on how certain games break in Week 18.
Damar Hamlin named Week 18 Community MVP by NFLPA
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received a well-deserved title on Friday morning – Community MVP. That news came after it was revealed earlier Friday that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and spoke with his teammates on FaceTime. Each week during the regular season the NFL Players Association honors...
LaVine, DeRozan take star turns as Bulls' offense clicks
Saturday night marked the first time this season that Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan each scored 30 or more points in the same game. That the Chicago Bulls won and improved to 8-3 over their last 11 games made this statistic even more powerful. Don’t look now, but the Bulls’...
Markkanen motivated to face Bulls amid All-Star push
Seemingly everywhere you turned Saturday morning, a Utah Jazz player or staff member sported a “The Finnisher” sweatshirt as the franchise’s All-Star push for Lauri Markkanen is in full swing. “Gotta give a shoutout to (Jazz rookie) Walker Kessler, my manager. He’s doing a great job of...
Damar Hamlin honored by NFL teams as league resumes play
The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, the league's outpouring of support continued for the Buffalo Bills' safety, who is breathing on his own but remains in critical condition.
Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18
The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety took to social media on Saturday to share his appreciation for the outpouring of support he has received since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. That support continued into Sunday in Buffalo and beyond.
10 observations: LaVine, DeRozan lead comeback vs. Jazz
The Chicago Bulls are officially streaking. With Saturday's 126-118 victory over the Utah Jazz — which, on the second leg of a road-home back-to-back, featured a seven-point comeback in the fourth quarter — the Bulls have won three straight and are 19-21 for the season. Signs of a turnaround have begun to sprout after an 11-18 start to the campaign.
Lovie Smith addresses loss of No. 1 pick to Bears
After the dust settled on Sunday, the Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts. After losing out on the first selection, Texans head coach – and former Chicago Bears...
Schrock: No. 1 pick sets Bears up for transformational offseason
CHICAGO -- George McCaskey walked around the bowels of Soldier Field on Sunday with pep in his step. He didn't look like the chairman of a franchise that just finished the 2022 season at 3-14 and on a 10-game losing streak. He seemed happy and hopeful. Why wouldn't he?. Sunday's...
Texans fire Lovie Smith after one season as head coach
Lovie Smith’s winning day was short lived as the Houston Texans have fired the head coach after one year at the helm. The Texans went 3-13-1 this season, but won their season closer in dramatic fashion on Sunday, effectively losing out to the Chicago Bears for the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
76ers injury report lists Joel Embiid out vs. Bulls
Joel Embiid will not get a chance to extend his personal 12-game win streak against the Chicago Bulls when they visit his Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. Embiid, who is nursing a sore left foot, is listed out on the team's injury report. It is the superstar center's second absence in a row, including Philadelphia's three-point win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
10 observations: LaVine catches fire in rout of 76ers
Fresh off one of their best wins of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls kept the good times rolling with a 126-112 victory at the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. The contest featured plenty of headline contributions, from Zach LaVine's 11 3-pointers, to Nikola Vučević's dominant triple-double, to...
Bears overreactions: Is drafting Young or Stroud a possibility?
The finish line is in sight for the 2022 Bears. The 3-13 Bears enter Week 18 with a realistic shot to land the No. 1 pick. If the Bears lose Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears will be first on the clock, should they keep the pick, when the 2023 NFL Draft begins.
Bulls' Bradley enters COVID protocol with positive test
Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced via an update to its injury report Saturday afternoon. Bradley's entry into the protocols is because of a positive test for COVID-19, Bulls PR confirmed. He represents the Bulls roster's first positive test since the start of the 2022-23 season.
