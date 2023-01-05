Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
After Council pressure, Cantrell says trash pickup help is on the way
Mayor LaToya Cantrell Saturday agreed to bring in additional trash haulers for much of the city after a group of council members demanded the administration make good on long-standing promises collections would return to normal. City officials are also expected to meet Jan. 10 with Richard’s Disposal, one of the...
JP Morrell: “Crime isn’t priority with Mayor”
Speaking with WWL’s Newell Normand this morning, City Council President JP Morrell states the Mayor has not made addressing crime a priority.
City Council Committee to consider ordinance requiring parking lot attendants in CBD, French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — In the wake of a rash of vehicle break-ins at parking lots in and around downtown New Orleans, a City Council Committee will consider an ordinance aimed at helping prevent vehicle break-ins. The proposed ordinance would establish rules to require parking lots in the Central Business...
NOLA.com
Document storage company withholding 'hundreds of boxes' of city records amid financial dispute
Document storage company Iron Mountain is withholding hundreds of boxes of files it is storing for the city of New Orleans because of an ongoing financial dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration, a City Hall spokesman confirms. The dispute first came to light in an unrelated federal case involving a...
NOLA.com
Zach Kupperman buys Poydras Street medical buildings, spurred by new BioDistrict
Investor and real estate developer Zach Kupperman has acquired a medical office complex at 2237 Poydras Street on the edge of the Central Business District, with plans to redevelop the property for a new medical tenant that will move into the space later this year. Terms of the sale, which...
Additional trash pickup to begin this week after Council push
NEW ORLEANS — Supplemental trash pickup services will begin this upcoming week after members of the New Orleans City Council expressed dissatisfaction with waste management company Richards Disposal Inc. (RDI) to resolve ongoing issues its had hauling residential waste in Service Area 2. Service Area 2 encompasses large portions...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish Council creates new board to oversee federally-funded Head Start program
The Jefferson Parish Council has created a new board to administer its Head Start program, after a federal audit dinged the parish for lacking a committee to oversee its operations. Under the council's action Wednesday, each of the seven Parish Council members will make an appointment to the new Head...
NOLA.com
‘No excuses’: Frustrated council members press Richard’s Disposal over garbage failures
Frustrated New Orleans City Council members are demanding swift action from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to resolve Richard’s Disposal’s ongoing failure to haul off residential waste. Council members Freddie King, Joe Giarrusso and Lesli Harris issued a joint statement Friday, calling on the Department of Sanitation to...
bigeasymagazine.com
“We’ve Got Your Back”, Cantrell Purrs Almost Convincingly, but Does She?
Which New Orleans elected leader really has the people’s back? Is it Mayor LaToya Cantrell who is making that claim in the midst of the city’s worst crime wave in years, or Councilmember Helena Moreno who just completed almost three years as City Council president and believes “when we all come together, great things can happen”? With less than six weeks remaining in the historic campaign to recall Cantrell, the mayor is fighting back with a somewhat lackluster list of accomplishments that is sure to disappoint most voters. Moreno, who many believe has her eyes on the mayor’s office, released a much more substantive report which gives voters a clearer picture of how a tenacious, motivated woman can tackle major issues.
wwno.org
For one Section 8 tenant in New Orleans, a struggle to be heard
Cans of Glade air freshener were clustered on a table by Valerie Jeanmarie’s front door in early January, her usually neat living room crowded with cardboard boxes as she prepared for a move. Jeanmarie has been living in this blue duplex in Gentilly for less than a year, but after a dispute with her landlord over house repairs, she must move out soon.
Louisiana City Named as ‘One of the Loneliest in U.S.’
How many people do you know who live alone in Shreveport these days? It seems that number keeps growing. The Chamber of Commerce has checked out the census data to compile a list of the loneliest cities in America and you might be surprised to see which cities make the list.
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
NOLA.com
Power poll respondents skeptical of carbon capture but favor tax breaks for solar power farms
Conducted online Tuesday through Thursday, The Times-Picayune Power Poll asks questions of the top Jefferson and Orleans parish influencers in business, politics, arts, media, nonprofits and community affairs. It is not a scientific inquiry, but it does afford non-partisan insight into the thoughts and opinions of those who steer the region. Of 1,380 Power Poll members surveyed this week, 190 voted, for a participation rate of 14%.
WDSU
New Orleans council voted on leadership change, J.P. Morrell the new president
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council held its first meeting of 2023 on Thursday, and leadership changes are coming to the council. J.P. Morrell is the new New Orleans City Council President after Helena Moreno's nearly four-year term. Councilmember Moreno will serve as vice president. Other items...
NOLA.com
Ron Randolph to take St. Tammany Parish Council vacancy
Ron Randolph, a 10-year veteran of the St. Tammany Parish Planning and Zoning Commission, was chosen Thursday to fill the Slidell-area St. Tammany Parish Council seat left vacant by the resignation of long-time Parish Council member T.J. Smith. Two people stepped up after Smith's surprise resignation: Randolph and Jimmy Strickland,...
NOLA.com
U.S. 11 bridge race revived in the new year
There’s something about the bridges over Lake Pontchartrain that call to runners to lace up their shoes and go. There was the popular Causeway Marathon in the 1980s, for example, and for several years, a run across the U.S. 11 bridge. And now in the new year, on Jan....
WDSU
NOLA city council dashboard shows average NOPD response time is 3 hours
NEW ORLEANS — According to the New Orleans City Council’s response times dashboard, wait times for officers to respond are nearly 3 hours on average. According to New Orleans Police Department data on the dashboard, there are only 938 officers on the force. Crime data analyst Jeff Asher says looking at the data it appears to be impacting the response times.
WDSU
Supplemental trash pick-ups to begin next week, according to New Orleans councilman
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso tweeted Saturday that the city plans to provide supplemental trash collection in an effort to help Richard's Disposal catch up on its routes. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
As violent crime rose in some cities, this Mississippi community saw decreases in homicides, shootings, robberies
As the number of violent crimes increased in other Mississippi cities, the leader of one Mississippi community recently credited proactive policing and traffic stops to the overall decrease in crime in his community. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave provided a review of the amount of crime in the south Mississippi...
theadvocate.com
Why did a train derail, spilling hydrochloric acid? The railroad says it still doesn't know.
Canadian National officials say they still don't know why eight tank cars derailed on their track in eastern St. James Parish this fall, spilling hydrochloric acid and forcing an evacuation. But federal regulators have placed the incident under their maximum level of scrutiny in an effort to determine the cause.
