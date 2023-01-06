Read full article on original website
allthatsinteresting.com
Study Suggests Early Humans May Have Developed The Ability To Walk On Two Legs While Still Swinging Through The Trees
A surprising new study based on chimpanzee behavior suggests trees played an "essential" role in the evolution of bipedalism. Walking on two legs is one of the defining features of mankind, and researchers have long assumed that our ancestors developed bipedalism while traversing grasslands. But new research suggests that early humans may have started walking on two legs while still living in trees.
New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country
All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
Everybody alive today came from Sudan, according to study
It’s well known that all humans alive today can be traced back to a common ancestor but a study may have found where that ancestor originates. Researchers at the University of Oxford’s Big Data Institute mapped the entirety of genetic relationships among humans to create the largest human family tree ever. By combining modern and ancient human genomes data from eight different databases, the researchers were able to create a massive family tree. This allowed them to see how a person’s genetic sequence relates to another using the points of the genome. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Essentially,...
natureworldnews.com
Recently Discovered Fossil Site Reveals that Giant Arthropods May Have Ruled the Depths 470 Million Years Ago
Giant arthropods, cousins of contemporary species like shrimp, insects, and spiders, may have controlled the oceans 470 million years ago, according to findings at a new fossil site in Morocco. Numerous giant "free-swimming" arthropods are documented in the earliest evidence from the Taichoute site, which was formerly underwater but is...
A Look Into the Discovery Of Cannibalism Among Past Humans- Study of Ancient DNA Indicates It Was A Common Practice
Recently, archaeologists discovered that many of the United Kingdom's first humans may have been cannibals. They obtained DNA from individuals who inhabited caves more than 13,000 years ago and analyzed it. This analysis led to the discovery of two distinct groups with different origins and cultures. The two groups are said to have migrated to Britain following the last Ice Age. [i]
People may have crossed the Beringia much earlier than thought, new study claims
It is thought humans arrived in the Americas for the first time through the Bering Land Bridge. Now, researchers at the University of California Santa Cruz claim that Bering Land Bridge formed surprisingly late during the last ice age. According to a recent study that reconstructs the history of water...
Phys.org
Remains of ancient, indigenous dogs found at Jamestown, as well as proof people ate them
Indigenous dogs roamed Jamestown in the early 17th century, and out of desperation during harsh winter months, some colonists ate them, researchers have proven. A team of archaeologists at the University of Iowa was able to extract DNA from remains found at Jamestown and confirm that they belonged to ancient dogs that were likely wolf or coyote-sized.
Human and Neanderthal brains have a surprising 'youthful' quality in common, new research finds
Modern humans have a youthful brain, and this "Peter Pan syndrome" is also seen in Neanderthals.
