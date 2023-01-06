Read full article on original website
Hawks' John Collins: Swats three shots in loss
Collins supplied 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 130-114 loss to the Lakers. Collins missed all five of his three-point attempts but still tied for second on Atlanta with 16 points. He also tied for the team lead with eight rebounds, but his best work came on the defensive end, where he blocked three shots. Collins snapped a two-game double-double streak Friday, but he did extend his run of contests with multiple blocked shots to three.
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Last-minute change, not starting
Thompson won't start Saturday's game against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear what happened with Thompson, as he was announced among the starters. Donte DiVincenzo ended up taking his place in the backcourt next to Jordan Poole to begin the contest. It remains to be seen if Thompson will be available off the bench throughout the game.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Set for individual workout
Davis is scheduled to take a significant step forward in his recovery from a stress injury to his right foot by taking the court for an individual workout within the next few days, Chris Haynes of BleacherReport.com reports. Davis has been sidelined for the Lakers' last 11 games with the...
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star scores 37 vs. Kings, continues surge toward NBA's all-time record
LeBron James continues to creep closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record. After scoring 37 points in the Lakers' wild 136-134 victory over the Kings on Saturday, James, who is averaging 38 points over his last four games, is now within 423 points of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
Rockies' Nick Mears: Claimed by Rockies
The Rockies claimed Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. After spending just four days with the Rangers organization, Mears is on the move for the second time this offseason. The 26-year-old reliever recorded a 4.80 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in the minors last season, though he was able to throw two scoreless frames in the majors at the very end of the year. The Rockies are starving for depth in their bullpen, so it's very possible Mears begins the 2023 season in the majors.
Bracketology: Kansas is top overall seed; Purdue, Houston, Arizona also No. 1s in NCAA Tournament projection
It's been a little while since we had an updated bracket and there have been several upsets since the projection last month. There are no more undefeated teams after UConn, Purdue and New Mexico lost on consecutive nights. Only one of those teams is on the top line of this week's bracket.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Friday
Saric isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat. Saric drew the start over Torrey Craig on Wednesday, but the two forwards will revert to their usual roles Friday. Across 17 games as a reserve, Saric has averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season high rushing yards Week 18
Kamara posted 23 carries for 107 yards and gathered in one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 10-7 defeat to Carolina. Kamara closed out his 2022 campaign with his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He also matched his season high for rushing attempts, and he finished with three games of 20 or more carries over the final four weeks of the regular season. Over 15 contests, Kamara recorded 223 carries for 897 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions (on 77 targets) for 490 yards and two receiving touchdowns. While he didn't come close to matching his usual standard as a scorer, the 27-year-old running back still accumulated over 1,300 total yards for the sixth time in as many seasons. Kamara also started the 2022 campaign hampered by a rib injury, though he still handled 280 touches. These are both encouraging signs for his status as one of the top fantasy running backs heading into the 2023 campaign.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Will not play Friday
Kane (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Arizona on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Kane said that his injury is not serious and that he likely could play, but he feels some pain in certain situations. He has seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season after racking up 92 points in 2021-22.
Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains with family
Letang (personal/lower body) is still home in Montreal, and he isn't expected to play in Arizona on Sunday, Penguins' reporter Michelle Crechiolo reports. Letang has not been in the Pittsburgh lineup since Dec. 28 as he suffered a lower-body injury and then returned to his hometown upon the passing of his father. He could return Tuesday when the Penguins return home to face Vancouver. Letang has two goals and 16 points in 29 games this season.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet in easy victory
Kelce recorded six receptions on seven targets for 38 yards in Saturday's 31-13 win over the Raiders. The Chiefs were able to keep the ball on the ground in the victory, which suppressed the production of Kelce. He did manage a 15-yard reception late in the second quarter, and he was tackled at the one-yard line before Isiah Pacheco punched in a touchdown late in the game. Despite the slow close to the regular season, Kelce recorded 110 receptions, 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns across 17 games on the campaign.
College basketball rankings: Short-handed Arkansas standing tall in Top 25 And 1
Arkansas was ranked 10th in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll despite losing eight of the top nine scorers from last season's roster that advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2022 NCAA Tournament largely because of a recruiting class that ranked second nationally and Eric Musselman's track record of turning a lot of newcomers into quality teams seamlessly. Two months into this season, it's fair to say he's done it again -- under less-than-ideal circumstances.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Sunday
Rubio (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Suns. Rubio is still waiting to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday's game versus the Jazz.
College basketball rankings: Kansas State enters top 10 as legit Big 12 contenders after OT win at Baylor
As I noted in last Wednesday's edition of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, Kansas State was picked to finish at the bottom of the Big 12 standings in a preseason poll by the league's 10 head coaches. It was the byproduct of a few different things. The Wildcats only won 14 games last season and were under the direction of a first-time head coach. Also, no one quite knew what to expect from Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson, who hadn't played since December 2020 after collapsing during a game against Florida State.
Panthers' Sam Darnold: Poor Week 18 performance
Darnold completed just 5 of 15 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Saints. He also rushed six times for 32 yards. Darnold struggled mightily in the passing game, averaging under three yards per attempt while turning the ball over twice. The signal-caller also fumbled twice but was fortunate not to lose either. In fact, offensive lineman Michael Jordan recovered one of Darnold's fumbles for a touchdown during the third quarter. After being sidelined with a preseason ankle injury, Darnold played just six games this season, completing only 82 of 140 passes for seven touchdowns versus three interceptions. While he also scored a couple times on the ground, it's unclear where Darnold -- an unrestricted free agent this offseason -- will ply his trade during the 2023 campaign, and whether he'll get another chance to start after underwhelming stints with the Jets and Panthers since being drafted third overall in 2018.
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Tops century mark
Osborn caught five of six targets for 117 yards in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Bears. Osborn led the Vikings in receiving, with most of his production coming prior to the team's decision to rest its offensive starters during the second half. The 25-year-old enjoyed a strong finish to the regular season, scoring three times while topping 115 yards twice over his last five games. His complementary playmaking figures to bolster quarterback Kirk Cousins' options as Minnesota now turns its attention toward the playoffs.
Rams' Baker Mayfield: Struggles in season finale
Mayfield completed 13 of 26 passes for 147 yards and one interception in Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to Seattle. He added 16 rushing yards on five attempts. Mayfield threw for fewer than 150 yards in three of five games with the Rams down the stretch and posted a 10:8 TD:INT in 12 appearances spread between Los Angeles and Carolina. The unrestricted free agent may have to settle for a backup job in 2023 after his underwhelming 2022 campaign.
