LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Average gas prices in Little Rock and around the state are on a rising trend. But according to GasBuddy, this trend is likely to slow down. GasBuddy's survey of 334 stations in Little Rock reported that the average gasoline prices have risen 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week. This averages to $2.93 a gallon as of Monday.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO