Little Rock, AR

KATV

Little Rock gas prices rising, could see 'increases slow down'

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Average gas prices in Little Rock and around the state are on a rising trend. But according to GasBuddy, this trend is likely to slow down. GasBuddy's survey of 334 stations in Little Rock reported that the average gasoline prices have risen 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week. This averages to $2.93 a gallon as of Monday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

'It was really terrifying', says woman inside McCain Mall shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have released details regarding a shooting at McCain Mall. On Jan. 5 at around 7:11 p.m., officers responded to McCain Mall regarding a group disturbance. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that one gunshot was fired inside of the mall...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

$12,000 in gift cards bought using stolen credit cards in Conway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police announced on Friday there are two individuals who are suspected of using credit cards that were stolen to purchase $12,000 in gift cards. This expensive gift card purchase was done at a Sam's Club. Police are asking that anyone with information on this...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Three wounded in Conway shooting, police investigating Sunday morning

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department says it is actively investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left three people wounded. All three individuals are being treated for gunshot wounds at area hospitals, police say. The shooting incident occurred in the 1900 block of Keathley Drive. The CPD...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Verbal disturbance resulted in one dead in Logan County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Logan County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a verbal disturbance they responded to resulted in a man dead. According to the sheriff's office, a call came in about a verbal disturbance on Cravens Lane in the New Blaine area on Thursday afternoon. A deputy...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

