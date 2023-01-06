Read full article on original website
Little Rock gas prices rising, could see 'increases slow down'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Average gas prices in Little Rock and around the state are on a rising trend. But according to GasBuddy, this trend is likely to slow down. GasBuddy's survey of 334 stations in Little Rock reported that the average gasoline prices have risen 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week. This averages to $2.93 a gallon as of Monday.
Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
'It was really terrifying', says woman inside McCain Mall shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have released details regarding a shooting at McCain Mall. On Jan. 5 at around 7:11 p.m., officers responded to McCain Mall regarding a group disturbance. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that one gunshot was fired inside of the mall...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
LRPD Update: One injured in 111 W. Markham shooting revealed to be negligent discharge
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — We formerly reported that on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7, the Little Rock Police Department announced that it received a call about a shooting in progress at 111 W Markham St. The LRPD said to stay clear of the area if possible. UPDATE. Mark Edwards with...
'Hung on for dear life:' Jessieville High School teacher shares experience with tornado
Jessieville (KATV) — The Jessieville School District superintendent on Friday shared her gratitude for the community's help in preparing them to get ready to reopen school on Monday. One high school teacher shared why the gift of life is what she's thankful for after an E-F1 tornado hit the area.
17-year-old Hispanic male dead after being shot in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 10:45 p.m.:. North Little Rock police have an update on the victim that was suffering from life-threatening injuries earlier on Friday. Once officers arrived they found the 17-year-old Hispanic male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he...
Man killed in early morning gunfight with police after pursuit in Faulkner County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man was shot and killed by Arkansas State Police and a Mayflower police officer after fleeing a traffic stop and shooting at officers early Sunday morning. The man killed, 53-year-old Scotty Helton, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a State Police press...
Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
$12,000 in gift cards bought using stolen credit cards in Conway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police announced on Friday there are two individuals who are suspected of using credit cards that were stolen to purchase $12,000 in gift cards. This expensive gift card purchase was done at a Sam's Club. Police are asking that anyone with information on this...
Three wounded in Conway shooting, police investigating Sunday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department says it is actively investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left three people wounded. All three individuals are being treated for gunshot wounds at area hospitals, police say. The shooting incident occurred in the 1900 block of Keathley Drive. The CPD...
Verbal disturbance resulted in one dead in Logan County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Logan County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a verbal disturbance they responded to resulted in a man dead. According to the sheriff's office, a call came in about a verbal disturbance on Cravens Lane in the New Blaine area on Thursday afternoon. A deputy...
Searcy shooting update: Verbal altercation at McDonald's leads to murder-suicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New details are emerging after two men died after being shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Searcy on Tuesday night. According to the Searcy police, 31-year-old Josh Acevedo of Bald Knob and 24-year-old Cody Benton of Judsonia got into a verbal altercation that resulted in Benton firing several rounds at Acevedo.
