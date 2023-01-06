Read full article on original website
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby treesRoger MarshOregon State
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing lightRoger MarshEugene, OR
'I think this is wonderful': Cat adoption event in Eugene sets new record
EUGENE, Ore. — Kittens found in a warehouse living under a dumpster. It's an example of the original living conditions for many of the rescues that were up for adoption Sunday at Pet Time on West 11th in Eugene. The number of cats on the street have been on...
Pet adoption event happens Sunday at Pet Time in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — You could take some furry friends home with you Sunday. An adoption event will be held Sunday at Pet Time on W. 11th Avenue in Eugene from noon to 4 p.m. They have cats ranging from kittens fourteen weeks old to thirteen-year-old teenage heartthrobs. All of...
Eugene Police: Fatal hit-and-run at 7th Ave and Van Buren Sunday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say the suspect vehicle in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run Sunday night is a light-colored 2006-2009 Land Rover. "The crash, which is a fatal pedestrian/vehicle crash, occurred at approximately 9:18 p.m. near W. 7th Avenue and Blair Boulevard," EPD stated. The Eugene Police Major Collision...
83-year-old Mapleton man with dementia missing after wandering away from residence
MAPLETON, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. "Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late last night," LCSO said.
Lane women crush Chemeketa to improve to 15-0; men suffer loss
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Community College women’s basketball team continued its undefeated streak, crushing Chemeketa Saturday 72-39. The Titans improved to 15-0 overall, 2-0 in conference play. The Lane men suffered an 83-76 loss to Chemeketa Saturday. The Titans fell to 0-2 in conference play, 5-9 overall.
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
Eugene Police respond to gunshot wound call; suspect in custody
EUGENE, Ore. — At 10:40 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7), Eugene Police responded to a call regarding a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Allane Avenue. Eugene Springfield Fire EMS also responded and transported one man to a local hospital for treatment. Dustin William Harris, 31, was located and...
Community comes together to support Eugene hit-and-run victim
EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday's hit and run at the corner of Lincoln and 6th has left 60-year-old Teresa Arellano bed bound with broken bones, heavy bruising and a long road to recovery . "You know, she's in a lot of pain. She's very swollen from head to toe. She's...
Beavers offense nowhere to be found in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. — After a 62-42 loss to Colorado, the Oregon State men’s basketball team has now lost three games in a row. Boulder continues to be a house of horror for Pac-12 offenses. After holding Oregon to 41 points on Thursday, the Buffaloes allowed the Beavers to...
Lebanon firefighters investigate report of fire in hotel room
LEBANON, Ore. — Just before 10 p.m. Friday, the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 1800 block of S. Main Street for a reported structure fire at a local hotel. On arrival, the Battalion Chief reported nothing showing and investigated, the district said. The Battalion Chief met with the...
Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash
CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
Do you recognize this vehicle? New photos show suspect vehicle sought in hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has released new photos showing a black sedan sought in a hit-and-run crash at 6th and Lincoln that sent a woman to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk just after 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday,...
Mayor Vinis discusses city's continued plans in addressing homelessness
EUGENE, Ore. — Brandon Kamerman sat down with Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis to further discuss what she said Wednesday during her State of the City Address; the most important issue to the people of Eugene, homelessness. Since Lucy Vinis was first elected mayor of Eugene in 2016 she put...
