Eugene, OR

KVAL

Pet adoption event happens Sunday at Pet Time in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — You could take some furry friends home with you Sunday. An adoption event will be held Sunday at Pet Time on W. 11th Avenue in Eugene from noon to 4 p.m. They have cats ranging from kittens fourteen weeks old to thirteen-year-old teenage heartthrobs. All of...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police: Fatal hit-and-run at 7th Ave and Van Buren Sunday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say the suspect vehicle in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run Sunday night is a light-colored 2006-2009 Land Rover. "The crash, which is a fatal pedestrian/vehicle crash, occurred at approximately 9:18 p.m. near W. 7th Avenue and Blair Boulevard," EPD stated. The Eugene Police Major Collision...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lane women crush Chemeketa to improve to 15-0; men suffer loss

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Community College women’s basketball team continued its undefeated streak, crushing Chemeketa Saturday 72-39. The Titans improved to 15-0 overall, 2-0 in conference play. The Lane men suffered an 83-76 loss to Chemeketa Saturday. The Titans fell to 0-2 in conference play, 5-9 overall.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police respond to gunshot wound call; suspect in custody

EUGENE, Ore. — At 10:40 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7), Eugene Police responded to a call regarding a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Allane Avenue. Eugene Springfield Fire EMS also responded and transported one man to a local hospital for treatment. Dustin William Harris, 31, was located and...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Community comes together to support Eugene hit-and-run victim

EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday's hit and run at the corner of Lincoln and 6th has left 60-year-old Teresa Arellano bed bound with broken bones, heavy bruising and a long road to recovery . "You know, she's in a lot of pain. She's very swollen from head to toe. She's...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Beavers offense nowhere to be found in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — After a 62-42 loss to Colorado, the Oregon State men’s basketball team has now lost three games in a row. Boulder continues to be a house of horror for Pac-12 offenses. After holding Oregon to 41 points on Thursday, the Buffaloes allowed the Beavers to...
BOULDER, CO
KVAL

Lebanon firefighters investigate report of fire in hotel room

LEBANON, Ore. — Just before 10 p.m. Friday, the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 1800 block of S. Main Street for a reported structure fire at a local hotel. On arrival, the Battalion Chief reported nothing showing and investigated, the district said. The Battalion Chief met with the...
LEBANON, OR
KVAL

Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash

CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
BENTON COUNTY, OR

