ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Portland weekend weather: rainy and warm

If you’re one of the rare Oregonians who use an umbrella, you’ll want it close at hand all weekend. The chance of rain in the Portland area is 100% percent for both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday will have a high of around...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rain in Portland this week, surplus so far for water year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January. After the first full week...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Traffic Alert: I-84 closure in Portland

A traffic alert for anyone from Central Oregon headed to the Portland area. Interstate 84 will close in both directions at the Interstate 205 interchange. It’s for construction work on the TriMet MAX line. The closure will last from 10:00 p.m. Friday until 4:00 a.m. Sunday. I-84 west will...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

‘Fast feet, slow hands’: Playing indoor pickleball in Clackamas

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - First played on Bainbridge Island, Wash. in 1965, pickleball has spread around the country. But what to do when looking to play the Northwest native game in the gloom of an Oregon winter?. A new indoor pickleball place, RECS, has opened in Clackamas where pros and...
CLACKAMAS, OR
KGW

I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Southeast Portland

A woman died Friday evening after being hit by a car in the Centennial neighborhood. At about 5:15 p.m. Friday, police and medical crews responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car at Southeast Division Street and 168th Avenue. Police said the the pedestrian, a woman, died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy