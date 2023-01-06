Read full article on original website
Portland Fire tracks down source of smoke billowing from vents near Hawthorne Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — After responding to several calls of smoke coming from vent holes near the Willamette River, Portland Fire & Rescue helped PGE and ODOT find the source of the smoke. “Where there is smoke, there is fire. but the discovery of the seat of the fire is...
Portland weekend weather: rainy and warm
If you’re one of the rare Oregonians who use an umbrella, you’ll want it close at hand all weekend. The chance of rain in the Portland area is 100% percent for both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday will have a high of around...
Rain in Portland this week, surplus so far for water year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January. After the first full week...
Traffic Alert: I-84 closure in Portland
A traffic alert for anyone from Central Oregon headed to the Portland area. Interstate 84 will close in both directions at the Interstate 205 interchange. It’s for construction work on the TriMet MAX line. The closure will last from 10:00 p.m. Friday until 4:00 a.m. Sunday. I-84 west will...
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
‘Fast feet, slow hands’: Playing indoor pickleball in Clackamas
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - First played on Bainbridge Island, Wash. in 1965, pickleball has spread around the country. But what to do when looking to play the Northwest native game in the gloom of an Oregon winter?. A new indoor pickleball place, RECS, has opened in Clackamas where pros and...
I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205
PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
What is a bomb cyclone? Wall of water headed for Portland as storm develops
Rain and wind are already starting to pour into the Portland area Wednesday afternoon due to the bomb cyclone rotating offshore. But what exactly is a bomb cyclone?
Steeple falls, historic stained glass shatters, as crews demolish fire-ravaged former Portland Korean Church
A crowd of onlookers at the corner of Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street shouted as a construction rig toppled the charred wooden steeple of the historic former Portland Korean Church shortly after noon on Friday – the first step in demolishing the building after it was ravaged by a fire Tuesday night.
Downtown Portland church demolished after being destroyed in fire
The building was demolished on Friday after being deemed unsafe by city engineers. It was formerly home to the Portland Korean Church.
Police identify Portland pedestrian killed in second fatal crash of 2023
Portland police have identified the pedestrian who died Friday evening after being struck by an SUV in the Centennial neighborhood as 68-year-old Penny A. Griffith. Police and medical crews responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and an SUV at Southeast Division Street and 168th Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Approximately 30 cats dead after fire at Silverton cat rescue
A fire at a Silverton cat rescue took the lives of dozens of cats and caused an estimated $700,000 in damage to the home the fire took place, fire officials said.
Tolls for new I-5 bridge planned to begin on existing bridge during construction
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers who have been dreading the arrival of tolls on the planned replacement for the Interstate Bridge may have to start paying up to cross the Columbia River even sooner than they feared. The project's latest cost estimate hinted at a detail that the Interstate Bridge...
School resumes Monday at Portland’s Franklin High, site of parking-lot shooting
A confusing scene emerged inside Franklin High School’s gym Saturday evening after reports spread that a shooting had taken place in the school’s parking lot during a basketball showcase, but school officials assured students and teachers Sunday that classes would resume on Monday. Around 7:30 p.m., at least...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Southeast Portland
A woman died Friday evening after being hit by a car in the Centennial neighborhood. At about 5:15 p.m. Friday, police and medical crews responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car at Southeast Division Street and 168th Avenue. Police said the the pedestrian, a woman, died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene.
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
18-year-old driver dies weeks after rollover crash in SE Portland
An 18-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries nearly two weeks after he was badly injured in a crash in Portland's Centennial neighborhood, authorities announced Friday.
Driver strikes teenage girl near Prairie High School in Vancouver
A 14-year-old girl was knocked unconscious when a driver hit her near Prairie High School in Vancouver Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said.
Betty Jean Lee, who led the family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland, dies at 88
Betty Jean Lee, heir to a family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland when she was a teen and an advocate for the advancement of Chinese history, culture and cuisine in Oregon, died Dec. 19. She was 88. In 1979, at 45 and with three children, Lee unexpectedly took...
Detectives investigate after two people found dead on boat on Columbia River
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead on a boat on the Columbia River.
