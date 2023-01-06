(WPBN/WGTU) -- Cloudy skies much of the day for Monday. The better chance to see some sunshine is south of Cadillac. You might see a light snow shower, but there is little snow in the forecast. Highs will range from 30 to 38 degrees around northern Michigan. Breezy at times. The wind will come from the west or northwest 10 to 20 mph.

CADILLAC, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO