UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City nonprofit asks for help in finding stolen bike
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City nonprofit is asking for the public's help in recovering a bike that was stolen earlier this week. Norte Wheelhouse's Big Orange Surly is a bike that was stolen sometime late Monday night, while it was locked up at Hull Park. Another...
UpNorthLive.com
Remains of woman who washed up on Lake Michigan shoreline identified 25 years later
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police announced Monday that the remains of a woman who washed up on a Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 have been identified. In Dec. 2022, the forensic experts were able to confirm that Dorothy Lynn Ricker as the woman whose remains washed up...
UpNorthLive.com
Cloudy skies in northern Michigan
(WPBN/WGTU) -- Cloudy skies much of the day for Monday. The better chance to see some sunshine is south of Cadillac. You might see a light snow shower, but there is little snow in the forecast. Highs will range from 30 to 38 degrees around northern Michigan. Breezy at times. The wind will come from the west or northwest 10 to 20 mph.
