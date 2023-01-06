Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
BCSO makes arrest in connection with Dec. 18 fatal crash
A Corvallis man faces charges following a Dec. 18 crash on Highway 20 that killed a woman, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies arrested Patrick Serrano, 24, on charges of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The crash occurred on the afternoon of...
KVAL
Eugene Police: Avoid area of 7th Ave. & Van Buren St. due to fatal crash
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of 7th Ave. & Van Buren Street due to a crash. "The crash, which is a fatal pedestrian/vehicle crash, occurred at approximately 9:18 p.m. near W. 7th Avenue and Blair Boulevard," EPD stated. The Eugene...
KVAL
Eugene Police respond to gunshot wound call; suspect in custody
EUGENE, Ore. — At 10:40 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7), Eugene Police responded to a call regarding a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Allane Avenue. Eugene Springfield Fire EMS also responded and transported one man to a local hospital for treatment. Dustin William Harris, 31, was located and...
kezi.com
Officials searching for missing man in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
philomathnews.com
Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man
A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
kezi.com
Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
kezi.com
Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
kezi.com
Man who allegedly ran across street suffers head injury in car collision
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while unlawfully running across Main Street on Friday night, according to Springfield Police Department. Springfield police said officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Main Street and 42nd Street at...
kezi.com
Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
kezi.com
Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says
EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
KVAL
Do you recognize this vehicle? New photos show suspect vehicle sought in hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has released new photos showing a black sedan sought in a hit-and-run crash at 6th and Lincoln that sent a woman to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk just after 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday,...
KVAL
UPDATE: Main Street reopens after vehicle-pedestrian accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE:. According to the Springfield Police Facebook page the scene has been cleared and all lanes are back open. Friday evening Springfield Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers responded to the scene at 7:19 p.m., at the intersection of 42nd Street...
Oregon State Police uncover large illegal marijuana operation in Marion County
Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.
KVAL
30 cats die in Silverton house fire, officials say an electrical issue is to blame
SILVERTON, Ore. — 30 cats were killed Saturday in a house fire in Silverton. One of the occupants ran the Silverton Cat Rescue and officials say the felines were likely killed by the smoke and heat. Silverton Fire District responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to a report of a...
KVAL
Lebanon firefighters investigate report of fire in hotel room
LEBANON, Ore. — Just before 10 p.m. Friday, the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 1800 block of S. Main Street for a reported structure fire at a local hotel. On arrival, the Battalion Chief reported nothing showing and investigated, the district said. The Battalion Chief met with the...
KATU.com
Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed
SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
kezi.com
Hit-and-run crash seriously injures victim, shuts down Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash seriously injured the victim and closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a...
Man faces attempted murder charge after Albany police chase, shooting
A man was hospitalized, and faces several charges, after reportedly shooting at police vehicles and leading officers on a pursuit on Monday morning, according to Albany police.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Stolen vehicle recovered and returned to young family
EUGENE, Ore. — A young Corvallis family has their car back thanks to the work of the Eugene Police Department. Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, a Eugene Police lieutenant spotted a Kia Optima traveling northbound on Hwy 99 and followed it, as it had stolen license plates. Corvallis Police confirmed...
kptv.com
Fentanyl, meth seized during search warrant in Lincoln City; 2 arrested
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple drugs were seized at a hotel in Lincoln City this week. Lincoln City police officers and detectives, along with McMinnville police, executed a search warrant on Monday at Siletz Bay Lodge, located at 1012 Southwest 51st Street. Police said the warrant came after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics coming from people staying a hotels in the city.
