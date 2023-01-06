Read full article on original website
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
KVAL
Tina Kotek to deliver inaugural governor's address at 82nd Legislative Assembly
Portland, ORE — Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon's 39th governor Monday afternoon. Kotek declared victory in the race for the governor's seat on the morning of November 10th. "I am humbled for this opportunity to serve," Kotek said. It was an especially tight race between Kotek...
KVAL
Kotek to be sworn in as governor Monday, announces retirement of education director Gill
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon’s 39th governor on Monday. After taking the oath of office, Kotek, a Democrat, will give her inaugural address before a joint session of the Oregon Legislature. She’ll give her first media interview as governor on Tuesday.
KVAL
Commercial Dungeness crab season opens January 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday that the commercial Dungeness crab fishery season opens from Cape Falcon to Cape Arago January 15. The season opens February 1 from Cape Falcon north to Washington State; in accordance with the Tri-State Protocol. ODFW says that the crabs are ready...
KVAL
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast, just after Thursday's announcement of it opening coastwide. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced that recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid; a marine biotoxin.
KVAL
One injured in shooting outside basketball game at Portland's Franklin High School
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting outside of a basketball game at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland left one person with a "possible bullet graze wound," police officials said. The shooting was reported at about 7:40 p.m. outside the school at 5405 Southeast Woodward Street. A juvenile suffered a...
KVAL
30 cats die in Silverton house fire, officials say an electrical issue is to blame
SILVERTON, Ore. — 30 cats were killed Saturday in a house fire in Silverton. One of the occupants ran the Silverton Cat Rescue and officials say the felines were likely killed by the smoke and heat. Silverton Fire District responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to a report of a...
KVAL
Portland Police find a 10-year-old driving a stolen car out of a fast-food restaurant
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police caught a 10-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen car after spotting the child speeding out of a North Portland fast food restaurant parking lot early Friday morning. At about 1:15 a.m. Friday, a Portland Police officer on patrol near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard...
KVAL
Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
